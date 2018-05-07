Five reasons to watch Rannvijay Singha-Sayani Gupta’s Kaushiki

Here we give you five reasons to binge watch Kaushiki this week. Here we give you five reasons to binge watch Kaushiki this week.

Starring Rannvijay Singha and Sayani Gupta in the lead roles, Viu’s latest web series Kaushiki has been garnering positive response from all quarters. Depicting the tale of a group of friends and a deep dark secret that changes their lives, the thrilling show has already started streaming on Viu. And in case you haven’t got a chance to witness this drama, here we give you five reasons to binge watch Kaushiki this week.

Stellar star cast: Roadies fame Rannvijay plays a tough cop, who makes life difficult for these youngsters after they are caught. On the other hand, Parched, Fan and Jolly LLB 2 actor Sayani plays the titular role. Having seen her create magic on the big screen, be prepared to be blown away by her performance in this show too. And giving them company are popular and talented stars Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das, Manasi Scott, Shruti Srivastava and Rajeev Siddharth among others.

Director’s magic: Kaushiki director Suparn Varma has a history of making thrillers such as Aatma, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Acid Factory. With such successful projects to his credit, Suparn promises to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Bond of friendship: Tales of friendship continue to touch emotional chords and Kaushiki too will present the bond between a gang of besties. The interesting part is that their lives are seen through the eyes of their common friend and protagonist Kaushiki.

Gripping storyline: With multiple stories on close-knit friends doing the rounds, Kaushiki has an interesting and an extremely gripping storyline, which is sure to keep the viewers engaged.

Dark secrets: Kaushiki reveals how the concept of friendship has changed in the times of Internet. While you have more than 500 friends on Facebook, how many can you call as real friends? And are bonds made with little or no effort worth your time? All these questions will be answered as you watch the episodes of Kaushiki.

With so many reasons to watch the show, what are you waiting for? Catch the latest episodes of Kaushiki on Viu.

