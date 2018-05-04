Kaushiki director Suparn Verma: Rannvijay Singha always pushes himself to try new things

Other than Rannvijay Singha, web series Kaushiki stars Namit Das, Omkar Kapoor, Mansi Scott, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Shrivastava and Rajeev Siddhartha. Other than Rannvijay Singha, web series Kaushiki stars Namit Das, Omkar Kapoor, Mansi Scott, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Shrivastava and Rajeev Siddhartha.

Suparn Verma’s web series Kaushiki on Viu showcases the journey of a group of friends whose adventurous lives are seen through the eyes of their new friend Kaushiki (Sayani Gupta). Their lives are all about parties, alcohol and some dark secrets that’s about to change everything. While Suparn believes Kaushiki is a very different show, he also had a lot of good things to say about the cast.

“It takes a lot to make a web series like Kaushiki which has an intense storyline. While people have heard a lot of stories of a group of friends, this is unlike those stories and has a fresh perspective on it. The actors were aptly chosen to fit the characters and they have all given a phenomenal performance.”

“All the actors in the series be it Namit Das, Omkar Kapoor, Mansi Scott, Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singh, Shruti Shrivastava or Rajeev Siddhartha, all have done a fabulous job. For the first time I have worked with Rannvijay and I must say he is great to work with. He constantly pushes himself to try new things. Like if I have to elaborate, he is so skilled that he shot an 18-page sequence without any re-take,” the director further shared.

Produced by Big Synergy, Kaushiki streams on Viu.

