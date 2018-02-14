Ram Kapoor on Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat co-star Sakshi Tanwar: There is immense trust and respect between us

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar are gearing up for the second season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar are gearing up for the second season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

Talented star Ram Kapoor will be soon back on the small screen with Discovery Jeet’s Comedy High School. The actor might have starred in Sajid Khan’s Humshakals, a failed attempt at comedy along with Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh but this is his first attempt in the genre on the small screen. While he has stayed away from television, Ram stepped into the digital world reuniting with his Bade Achhe Lagte Hai co-star Sakshi Tanwar for Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. After an impressive first season, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji launched the next season today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. In an interaction at the screening of his show Comedy High School, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti star shed light on his reel and real romance and playing the lover boy in Ekta’s projects.

When it comes to romance, there has been no pairing like Ram and Sakshi. Ask him why the audience loves the duo and the actor honestly shared, “The fact that we know each other for a very long time has added to our chemistry. We used to shoot for Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kasamh Se on adjacent sets and that’s how we got to know each other. There is immense trust and respect between us and so we let go ourselves when we shoot. We know we are in safe hands (smiled). From the time we started our professional association, we have been confident about each other and that makes things between us so seamless. It’s a pure and organic workflow and I think that comes across on-screen. This is why audience’s love us as a couple so much.”

Ram also shared that Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat producer Ekta Kapoor has always chosen him to play the lead in love stories. “She sees me in a certain light, playing romantic roles, and I think it’s only for the good. Whenever we have collaborated, we have had super success and guess she doesn’t want to mess around with that,” shared Ram, who has worked with Ekta in TV shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se and Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Talking about his association with Ekta, Ram quipped, “She is very passionate about her work and so am I. It leads to fights between us. It’s only creative wars as there’s no ego between us and we have a lot of mutual respect towards each other. There are times when I approach a scene differently while she has something else in mind. So we discuss and sort it out. Sometimes she calls and agrees that I was right, or gets us to reshoot if she isn’t convinced. It’s a healthy professional tiff, something really normal.”

Ram’s new show has him playing the Principal of a school. And when asked to share a memory from his school life, the 44-year-old actor averred with a smile, “So I had a girlfriend who studied in another school that was far from mine. Once, I wanted to meet her but was quite scared so I asked the entire class to sneak out with me at night. It was a crazy time as we were almost caught. One of my friends even lost his glasses, and we had to rush back to get it back. What fun we had.”

Today, Ram has two reasons to celebrate as apart from Valentine’s Day, it’s also his marriage anniversary. Sharing that he has no special plans, the Student of the Year star quipped, “I am a very romantic person but just don’t get time to express it to Gautami. Thankfully she is in the same profession and understands that I am honestly tied up with work commitments. Though I haven’t thought of any celebration, I have bought a gift for her, with which I intend to bribe her (laughs).”

Ram Kapoor’s show Comedy High School will air every Saturday from February 17 at 9 pm on Discovery Jeet. The first episode will see superstar Salman Khan as the special guest followed by Sunny Leone, Anu Malik and Baba Sehgal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd