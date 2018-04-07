Rajeev Khandelwal on the latest episodes of Haq Se: The show is written so beautifully, it will make you laugh and cry

Rajeev Khandelwal essays the role of a stubborn and rude doctor Naushad Rizvi who is a single parent to his daughter in Altbalaji’s Haq Se. Rajeev Khandelwal essays the role of a stubborn and rude doctor Naushad Rizvi who is a single parent to his daughter in Altbalaji’s Haq Se.

The first season of Alt Balaji’s much-appreciated web series Haq Se has reached its climax as all the episodes are now streaming on the app. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series is the story of four sisters of the Mirza family – Jannat, Meher, Bano and Amal and how they aspire to live their dreams in the turbulent setting of Kashmir.

The web series, in its first instalment, caught the attention of the digital audience for its nuance, screenplay and its stellar star cast. Also, the audience could not stop gushing over the comeback of television’s much-loved actors Surveen Chawla and Rajeev Khandelwal. The two didn’t even disappoint their fans as their performance in the Ekta Kapoor backed series were spot on. In a tête-à-tête with Kahiin Toh Hoga fame Rajeev, we asked him what he feels about the finale of the show and how does it feel to be playing a side character when the focus of the script is on the four female protagonists.

Revealing what’s in store for the audience in the recently released episodes, Rajeev told indianexpress.com, “After the first instalment of the show, it will be a high voltage drama because it is going to another level from here on. Not just my character, every character will be exciting. It is going to take you high, low, it will make you laugh and cry. Rightfully this is the climax of the show.”

Rajeev essays the role of a stubborn and rude doctor Naushad Rizvi who is a single parent to his daughter. His relation with Meher Mirza aka Surveen begins on a bitter note but later the two become cordial with each other. However, in the show which is more about the Mirza family and its daughters, Rajeev has too little to contribute but that doesn’t bother the actor. He said, “As long as people wait for Naushad to come on screen, I am happy with it. I picked up the show knowing that it is the story of four sisters. But then if I had not done it, who would have done Naushad. Sometimes you have to do justice to the series and not just to yourself. I am not so full of myself that I will worry about my screen time. I am not someone who will say, ‘oh, he has six lines and I have four lines, I also want six lines.’ Rather, I will come for a minute on the screen and just be a part of the series.”

On being asked what pulled him to be a part of Haq Se, Rajeev remarked, “Very rarely you come across stories which are so well written. Haq Se is written so beautifully. All the characters are written so well. There is no character or track in the series which irritates you. Of course, Naushad is a complex and interesting character. Even though he is not a part of the Mirza family, he stands tall all by himself. If somebody would have asked me what character would you like to play in it, I would have been confused because every character is so beautifully written. Be it Azi, Jannat or Meher, every character is exciting. I liked how the story unfolds in the script.”

From the time Rajeev played the role of Sujal Garewal in Ekta Kapoor’s 2003 TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga to now, Indian television has undergone some major changes. From kitchen politics and saas-bahu melodrama, the makers of the shows have shifted to the genre of reality shows and mythological dramas. So, what is Rajeev’s opinion on the graph of television? “On television, there is no graph. It is like if someone does something and it works, everyone follows the herd. If its comedy, it will only be comedy, if horror, everyone will produce horror shows and this is same with every genre. It’s a different world altogether because it is pure business. And you don’t have the liberty to do everything because you are tied and guided by so many people including creative heads and the production house. So, everyone arrives at a formula which is an average drawn out of twenty minds. It is not that one individual’s creation. Even though there are revolutionary people in the television industry, still, eventually it goes down to twenty minds.”

Commenting on the increasing bent of the talent shows on exploiting the emotions of the contestants rather than their talent, Rajeev said, “The channel needs business, they need TRPs. People are watching it and if people are watching, it means they are enjoying it. If you think it is regressive and not good, why are you watching it? Nobody has put a gun on your forehead that you have to watch it and contribute to the TRPs. You always have an option. I know some pseudos who complain about a show, say its has terrible content but still follow it religiously. So, yes there are reality shows where they know that the formula is to exploit the emotions and until it is catching the fancy of people, they are doing it right.”

After Haq Se, Rajeev is expected to feature in a film about which he refuses to talk much but assures his fans that it will bring out a different and an unseen side of him.

