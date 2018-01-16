Madhavan on Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joining politics: I am very happy that they have taken these steps

R Madhavan gives his opinion on Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joining politics. R Madhavan gives his opinion on Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joining politics.

Actor R Madhavan will be seen in Amazon Prime Video India’s original web series Breathe. In a media interaction, the actor was asked if he thinks that online streaming services have become big in India and whether the audience are consuming more content on the internet than going to theaters and watching films.

He said, “I would like to say three things on this. One, yes this (online streaming service) is a new medium where one can make huge profits and offer out of the box, high-quality content. Because the viewers here are global and they are watching all kinds of content from all over the world here. If your content is not at par, then you’ll be rejected. Two, the future of this medium is great. I think we haven’t even started consuming more than four to five percent of the digital and smart avenues. And when it comes to film, as always if the content is not good, the film just doesn’t work. We’ve seen it in the last six years, despite publicising the film well. According to me, the content should have the ability to be shown on the big screen and make a common man willing to go to the theater on a working Friday with his family and friends. If the audience doesn’t watch the film in the first weekend of its release, the game ends there for us. This is a strict qualification today. Maybe today, the footfall in cinema halls is less but the revenue is more. But a good film always works, whether it is a big film or a small one.”

Madhavan was then asked to comment on the current political environment in Tamil Nadu given that superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have joined politics. To this, he said that if serving people is the reason to join politics, then it is a good thing.

He said, “If people join politics to serve people, then it is a good thing. In the US, Barrack Obama became the president at 42. We should also have young people and if they can serve the state well, then they should come. And I am very happy that they’ve taken these steps.”

However, Madhavan also added, “I am not politically inclined. I am an actor and I see that as my prime job all my life. I will do whatever good I can in whatever form I can. I don’t think I need an endorsement in form of a politician to do good for the society I live in. That’s very clear. I am very clear about it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd