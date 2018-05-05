Priyanka Chopra and Will Smith to star in a YouTube series

Priyanka Chopra and Will Smith will soon feature in a YouTube original series Priyanka Chopra and Will Smith will soon feature in a YouTube original series

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Will Smith will soon star in ad-supported originals by video-sharing site YouTube.

Priyanka, who carved out a niche for herself in the West through her lead role in drama thriller series Quantico, will host the series ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,’ which will feature her journey to meet inspirational people and ask them advice on how to change the world, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, who joined YouTube in December, is planning to jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday in September. The stunt, dubbed ‘The Jump Off’, will stream live on YouTube and will have a charity component.

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl announced the shows on Thursday.

“We see an opportunity to evolve and dig a little deeper using the global reach of YouTube to shine a light on human stories that inspire us and make us smarter,” he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Chopra’s American series Quantico Season 3 recently premiered on the small screen. The actor was seen promoting the political-thriller on various interviews and talk shows. Chopra will also be starring in Salman Khan’s Bharat, director Ali Abbas Zafar recently revealed.

Priyanka Chopra will be returning to the Hindi film industry after a gap of two years. She was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal, where she essayed the role of an IPS officer. Priyanka and Salman have previously worked together in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho. Ali Abbas Zafar and Chopra, on the other hand, had previously collaborated on the movie Gunday, where she had co-starred with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

(With inputs from ANI)

