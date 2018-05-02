Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Siddharth Sharma in ALTBalaji’s Puncch Beat

ALTBalaji new series Puncch Beat is a story packed with friendship, love, jealousy and lots of drama. ALTBalaji new series Puncch Beat is a story packed with friendship, love, jealousy and lots of drama.

Set aside the craze for Student of the Year for a while as Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta are all set to give you a school based drama Puncch Beat. To be streamed on ALTBalaji, the web series will be one-of-a-kind story packed with friendship, love, jealousy and lots of drama. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the four leads will be played by Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Siddharth Sharma and newbie Padmini. The series is based in the fictitious Rosewood High School and it will be shot in Dehradun.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Both Ekta and Vikas are putting in all their efforts to make this a cult show. Vikas has already helmed two successful school dramas Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Warrior High and with this series, he only plans to take things a notch higher. This is his first project after Bigg Boss, and he is raring to make it one of the biggest shows ever on the digital space. As for Ekta, she is also excited to get back in the youth space.”

Coming to the cast, the makers today introduced Siddharth as Ranbir, the most charming brat of the school. As for Priyank, he will play a boxer, ‘the rebel without a tee’, as seen in the poster. Harshita, who recently did a web show Black Coffee after her successful stint in Sadda Haq, will be seen as a kathak dancer while Padmini will play the other lead. This would be her first show and the makers are quite excited to introduce her to showbiz with Puncch Beat.

While the four characters would be different as cheese and chalk, the show will focus on their relationship and how insecurities change their equation.

Interestingly, Priyank and Siddharth were part of Splitsvilla X and had been great friends, till Siddharth chose to go against Priyank during one of the vote-outs. It would be interesting to see how their real-life equation comes across on-screen. It would also be the first time that Vikas and Priyank will work together post their Bigg Boss stint.

Excited already, well we definitely are!!!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd