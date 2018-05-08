PM Selfiewallie actor Nityaami Shirke: Acting was never on cards for me

Nityaami Shirke plays the lead role in PM Selfiewali. Nityaami Shirke plays the lead role in PM Selfiewali.

ALTBalaji has managed to surprise masses with its variety of content. After thrillers, romance and drama, it’s fun show PM Selfiewallie struck the right chords with the audience. It is the story of an NRI girl Tanya, who’s out on a trip to India and ends up becoming the Prime Minister. While she goofs up on every step, her innocence and smart tricks makes her a successful leader. Indianexpress.com recently got in conversation with debutant Nityaami Shirke, who plays the lead role. The young girl shared her journey, the positive response to her show and what would she do, if she really became a PM.

While we have seen her sparkle up the screen, little is known about her real life. Sharing her story with us, Nityaami said, “I have been brought up in Australia and it’s been a couple of years that I am living in Mumbai. Acting was never on cards though I was actively involved in dancing. I graduated with neuroscience and while on a family trip to Mumbai, I just stayed back. Then the entire process of auditions began and soon I landed with PM Selfiewallie. It has been a difficult time staying away from my family but it has been a learning experience overall.”

“I did not expect the show to get such a great response. I am super proud of it but I was nervous how people would take it up, as it’s a very different concept, something that has never been done. But so far, the feedback has been really great and being a youth oriented show, it has definitely found its audience,” she stated about her web series.

When asked if there’s a bit of Tanya in Nityaami, she smiled to quip, “Yes, just like her, I am also a fun positive and ambitious young girl. But I am not a social media addict and fashionista like her. I loved Tanya’s attitude and how she gets things changed around her for the better and I would like to believe that I am somewhat like her. And yes, she is very naïve, I wouldn’t call her dumb, but there’s a childlike innocence in her.”

With the show depicting her in a very different light, we wondered what all went on preparing to play this spunky PM. “To tell you honestly, when Ashima (director) saw my pictures, she wasn’t really convinced as she has someone like Kareena Kapoor in her mind but called me for an audition. She loved my first audition but got me to take three more, and then finally she was happy. Even Ekta Kapoor liked my tape. Post that we started workshops and taking up the avatar was a very different experience, as I had to dye my hair, wear those stylish clothes. Since there was no reference, we had to build the character from the scratch.”

While one dreams of making a debut on the big screen, Nityaami is happy with the opportunity she got in the digital medium. “I am more than happy as for me the story and character are more important than the medium. If the role excites me and I can relate to it, that should suffice,” she shared.

Lastly, we quizzed her on what would be the issues that she will take up, if she was to become a Prime Minister. “As already seen in the show, how Tanya says that kissing in public is a crime but not pissing, that’s an important issue (laughs). But honestly, homosexuality definitely tops the list as I know people differ from the opinion but there should be equality towards love. And finally, I would love to do something for children,” concluded Nityaami.

