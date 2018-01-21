Paul Bettany in talks to play Prince Philip in The Crown

Paul Bettany may play the role of Prince Philip in The Crown season 3. Paul Bettany may play the role of Prince Philip in The Crown season 3.

Paul Bettany is reportedly all set to don the role of Prince Philip in Netflix’s lavish period drama The Crown, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While Olivia Coleman has already been cast as the older Queen Elizabeth II in the show, Helena Bonham Carter is all but confirmed for the role of Princess Margaret in the season 3. On Instagram, Vanessa Kirby had posted an image of her with Carter, with the latter giving a wide smile at the camera, and the former looking away from the camera but also smiling. Kirby captioned the image, “Honoured @thecrownnetflix.” There cannot be any doubt. It appears Helena Bonham Carter’s deal with Netflix is final and no more “rumoured”.

The Crown needs replacement actors as the primary characters need to be old and played by older actors. The show’s season 2 already featured an older Queen played by Claire Foy in both seasons by using makeup.

The Crown is about the British Royal family, specifically about Queen Elizabeth II, her husband and her younger sister. It chronicles the events in the Queen’s life from her coronation to the present day. The show does not skip all the global events, scandals and salacious rumours. So far, the casting for older actors look just about perfect.

Paul Bettany plays the role of Jarvis and Vision in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He will reprise the role of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. The actor does look the part, but may be too young, or at least too young to play older Duke of Edinburgh. But the makers of The Crown are not known to screw things up. Let us see what happens.

