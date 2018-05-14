Parth Samthaan on controversies: It only made me stronger

Parth Samthaan’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 will premiere on May 15. Parth Samthaan’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 will premiere on May 15.

If a television show ever managed to make young people believe in friendship and love, it was definitely Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The MTV show became an overnight success with its relatable storyline and characters. And not to forget the leads of the show Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor aka Manik and Nandini. The show is all set to return as a web-series on Voot and it depict the love story of Manan, as they are fondly called. Before the show starts streaming, indianexpress.com sat down for an exclusive chat with Parth to talk about the new season, his equation with Niti, controversies and a lot more.

The actor started by sharing how the team is as excited as their fans with the arrival of the third season. “It feels great. From the time the show went off air, we have been trying to bring a new season and here it is. Also, I was really happy that it’s on the digital platform as I like working for a brief period. We really enjoyed the thought process of this new season as it’s more real, connected to today’s youth and there was no language barrier.”

When asked if the team had any initial hesitation, Parth confessed, “To be honest there was a lack of connection. And Niti and me had to shoot some really intense scenes at the start of the schedule. But the creative team really helped and sat us down to explain that the characters are in a relationship for a long time and it had to look that way. But once we got into it, there was no looking back.”

While fans loved the chemistry of Manik and Nandini, there was always buzz about how things were not so cordial between the two off-screen. Stating that they handled the situation like mature individuals, the actor said, “Before we started, we discussed whatever issues we had and decided that we will start afresh, so that work doesn’t get hampered. We are young people and all we want is to bring positivity around us. You can be cold, negative and bothered about people and situations but you can’t carry the baggage for years. There has to come a point, where you need to let it go. It will only make you a better person.”

While the third installment will see new faces, Parth did miss his old Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan team. “We had a crazy lot back then and we worked for quite a long time together. So of course they will be missed. But the new people were also real fun and there’s always something to learn from everyone.”

As readers would know, the 27-year-old actor quit television to try his luck in Bollywood. With his films being pushed, we asked if he was disappointed with the way things moved. “I was disheartened with the developments but I am positive that the film will release soon. There were some issues which have been fortunately sorted. So it did take time but will see the light of day. Also, I don’t want to get back to TV for now, so I am focusing on films,” he shared.

Lastly, we asked Parth about the controversies (read: his alleged relationship and dirty breakup with Vikas Gupta) and how it affected him. Giving it a thought, the young man replied, “I feel controversies are part of a celeb’s life. When you are growing up, there are a lot of things. You can’t let it affect you. All I can say is that it only made me stronger and as you know, I kept quiet the entire time as I feel silence is the biggest strength. I wouldn’t lie that I wasn’t bothered but I had my family, friends and fans who motivated me to keep going.”

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 will launch on May 15 and it also stars Kishwer Merchantt, Charlie Chauhan, Pranay Pachauri, Barkha Singh and Meherzan Mazda.

