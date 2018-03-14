Pankaj Tripathi’s first international project ‘Mango Dreams’ to release on Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Super 30. Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Super 30.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Mango Dreams will release on online streaming app Netflix, and the actor is confident it will fetch a large audience.

Directed by John Upchurch, the film features Pankaj as a Muslim autorickshaw driver who forms an unlikely friendship with a Hindu doctor (Ram Gopal Bajaj) as they travel through different states in India in search of the doctor’s childhood home.

Pankaj said in a statement: “Mango Dreams happened out of nowhere. The director reached out to me through an email and I loved what I read. It was an instant ‘yes’ for me.

“The film has been received well at the festivals it has been to so far. I was thrilled and honoured that my work in the film got recognised on international platforms.”

Mango Dreams also won Pankaj the best actor award at the Capetown International Film Market and Festival in 2017 and till now has been screened at over 40 international film festivals across the world.

“While it wasn’t able to get a theatrical release, I am delighted that it has been taken by Netflix. The digital platform has a large audience across the world and I am sure this film will touch many hearts around globe,” he added.

The film will release on the platform on Thursday in the UK before being released on the platform in India.

Pankaj will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Super 30, where he will be playing the lead antagonist against Hrithik Roshan. The project is about Anand Kumar, the mathematician from Bihar.

