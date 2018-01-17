Omkar Kapoor and Namit Das join the stellar star cast of Viu’s Kaushiki

The series produced by Big Synergy is being directed by Suparn Verma. The series produced by Big Synergy is being directed by Suparn Verma.

A couple of days ago, indianexpress.com had exclusively reported about video on demand platform Viu launching its new web series Kaushiki. Youth icon Rannvijay Singh and talented actor Sayani Gupta will play the lead in the same. Now, we have exclusive information that the thrilling series has packed in a stellar star cast with other names like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor, Wake Up Sid fame Namit Das and rookie actors like Madhurima Roy, Rajeev Siddhartha and Shruti Srivastava among others.

Shared a source exclusively with indianexpress.com, “The 13-episode gripping thriller will present a tale on how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends, and how their relationship is tested thereafter. The series will be an amalgamation of thrill, drama, romance, and emotions and is touted to be the next big thing in the digital space. Rannvijay, Sayani and the mentioned names will be part of a close friend circle that disperses after an unexpected incident in their lives.”

Omkar, who has been a successful child artist, and has been part of films like Judaai, Masoom, Judwaa among more, made his big debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Playing the hot engineer, Omkar impressed the masses and grabbed his next offer, U, Me or Ghar, a short film opposite Simran Kaur Mundi soon after. Talking exclusively to us, Omkar shared, “I play a character named Maggie, who comes from a well to do family. He is a great friend and always up to support his friend. It is an ensemble cast and everyone has a very important role to play. The storyline is an amazing one, and I am sure the audience would be hooked to it.”

Namit, who played Ranbir Kapoor’s best friend in Wake Up Sid, has also been part of films like Lafangey Parindey, Humari Adhuri Kahani and more. He also played the lead in Star Plus’ sitcom Sumit Sambhal Lega.

The series produced by Big Synergy is being directed by Suparn Verma. The team is already shooting with full force and it is slated to launch sometime in March.

