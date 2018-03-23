Official CEOgiri first impression: Sumeet Vyas’ act is starting to get repetitive now

Sumeet Vyas stars as the lead character in Arre’s Official CEOgiri. Sumeet Vyas stars as the lead character in Arre’s Official CEOgiri.

Arre’s 2016 series Official Chukyagiri was another chapter in the life of an intern but as the show progressed, it turned out to be quite engaging. Arre has now launched the second season of the show and renamed it as Official CEOgiri.

The last season’s finale introduced us to the CEO of the company who operates from behind a drone and it was quite a surprise to see Sumeet Vyas play that role. The new season stars him in the lead role and focuses on his trysts with the company after Rati (played by Aahana Kumra) has left the company.

While it is no doubt that Sumeet Vyas became the darling of the web series world shortly after Permanent Roommates, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that the way he plays his characters is starting to become quite repetitive now. Sumeet is a fine actor, but for a person with social anxiety disorder, we don’t see much of the disorder apart from the scene where he’s trying to hide behind an umbrella, which is also done in jest.

As far as the plot is concerned, it isn’t anything to gush about. The story set in the first episode hints that Sumeet Vyas’ Dilawar has to now step up and take charge of the company and that too in person. His drone avatar won’t float with the investors anymore but we’re still hoping that the plot will offer more in the forthcoming episodes.

The show has left the pivotal characters from the first season behind. Spandan, played by Sunny Kaushal, is given an exit in the first episode. Rati has also left the company, though we hope they will keep her character in the upcoming episodes, as she is the only one who stands out with some spark. Mithila Palkar made an exit at the end of the last season and looking at the credits, it looks like she isn’t coming back in this one too.

The new season of Official CEOgiri has just started and we’re hoping that the series will offer more as it progresses.

