Permanent Roommates actor Nidhi Singh: I would say I am a lot more like Mikesh in real life

The first time most of us began recognising Nidhi Singh was in her popular TVF web series Permanent Roommates. While her character Tanya was a girl-next-door, what appealed to me was her fiercely independent and practical personality. The show became an instant hit among the youngsters and Nidhi began to rule the digital world with other collaborations like Every Delhi Girl in the World, Man’s World and Humorously Yours. She was also seen in the recent film Dil Juunglee alongside Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem. And just like her onscreen characters, Nidhi is as chirpy in real life too.

As I begin my chat with this talented actor, I tell her how I had been waiting to speak with her for sometime now, and she gushes, “What kept you waiting?” She begins by accepting that she likes to remain hands-full. “I am a person who likes a certain momentum and a pace. I am not like, I am doing so much, now I want a holiday,” she said.

Allahabad girl Nidhi reveals that it was Shakespeare’s plays which lured her towards performing arts and pushed her to take the route to Mumbai where she worked as an assistant director in the advertising industry. “I came to Mumbai and did my graduation. I got an opportunity to intern with an ad firm. Then I decided I don’t want to do this. I quit my job and became an assistant director. So it has been a whirlwind of a journey.”

Nidhi’s web series Permanent Roommates revolves around a couple, Tanya and Mikesh, and the challenges they face when they decide to get married after being in a long-distance relationship. As I mention Permanent Roommates, Nidhi explains why the show connected with the youth. “I always read a script like an audience, because I am the audience first. From day one, I could really see Tanya in my real life, I could see her as a friend of mine and that really excited me. Somewhere there was a very strong sense of relatability,” she said.

But, she further clarifies that she isn’t like Tanya. In fact, she claims to be like Mikesh, the character played by her co-star Sumeet Vyas. “Tanya is one of those people who plans and likes things a certain way. I am a lot more impulsive and go with my instinct. But there are a few things about her that I really like. She is a lot calmer than me. I would say I am a lot more like Mikesh in real life. I am goofy and do stupid things,” the actor told us.

Nidhi stepped into the digital space when the medium was still at a premature level in India. However, she seems happy to have seen the platform grow. “The digital medium is so new that when I was studying about media, digital was not even a part of it. But it just came and everybody was like, this is so important. The reason for a massive digital boom is that big studios are pumping in a lot of money, it’s not something that is there on Facebook and YouTube. It is actually serious business and people are putting effort and audience is appreciating it. The good thing is that the results are so quick, if people like it, they like it, if they don’t, they don’t and you know that immediately,” she explained.

So has she ever faces any kind of bias in the digital industry? “The space is still very new and evolving, and there is no hierarchy set. In next few years, we will see proper studios backing channels, only then a call will be taken but as of now, I feel a certain equality in how people deal with me and my male co-actors. People are sweet and very respectful to me,” she clarified.

Nidhi had faced the film camera back in 2012 for Barfi, but her little scene with Ranbir Kapoor was edited out. Finally, she made her big screen debut with Dil Juunglee this year. Sharing what drew her towards films, she said, “Films have been the biggest inspiration for me. From a teenage kid, sitting on her sofa watching TV, to being in the industry, it is very overwhelming and films have been such an intrinsic part of our growing up. It is that larger-than-life feeling.”

Nidhi’s next film titled Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is in its post-production phase. The film co-starring Arjun Mathur and Manav Vij has been directed by Nikhil Bhatt and is a dark comedy.

I close the chat by asking her, whether she thinks her career has been fulfilling so far, and pat comes the reply, “I am too young and I am too new to even say the word ‘fulfilling’. I am hungry, I just want to do better and better work. I just want to be a part of everything that is well written and well thought of. I want it all.”

