New 13 Reasons Why Season 2 trailer reveals Hannah Baker wasn’t the only one

The second season of 13 Reasons Why will start streaming on Netflix from May 18. The second season of 13 Reasons Why will start streaming on Netflix from May 18.

“I thought this whole thing was going to be over,” Clay (Dylan Minnette) says in the new 13 Reasons Why season two trailer. But it’s not!

The 2 minutes long clip of the much-awaited Netflix teenage drama opens with a shot of Liberty High School where the students are still recuperating from the loss of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and the organisation is toughening up for the impending trial against her parents. In the trailer, we see Hannah’s friend and love interest Clay Jensen receiving a polaroid that says, “Hannah is not the only one.” We also have a scene where Bryce’s locker is smeared with the word “rapist” and one where Jessica is made to read, “Who will believe a drunk slut?” Is the past finally catching up with Liberty High students?

It is hard to tell since the trailer doesn’t really explain much but it does manage to pique our interest into what the show holds for its viewers next.

With a montage of many action-packed scenes, the second trailer builds on the mystery and intensity around the aftermath of Hannah’s suicide. The first season of 13 Reasons Why focused on the story of Hannah Baker who made and circulated 13 cassette tapes detailing why she committed suicide and implicating her classmates who mistreated her. While it ended on an abrupt note, leaving a number of stories unfinished, looks like the second season is here with all the answers.

While in the first season, Hannah usually appeared in the flashback scenes, looks like now, her presence haunts Clay at all times. There is a powerful closing shot where Clay is screaming his guts out at Hannah’s persona standing next to him.

The official synopsis for the series reads, “13 Reasons Why continues in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous Polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

Season two of 13 Reasons Why will start streaming on Netflix from May 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd