Netflix teases Sense8 series finale

Sense8’s two-hour series finale will begin streaming from June 8. Sense8’s two-hour series finale will begin streaming from June 8.

Netflix faced a lot of flak when it was announced in June last year that it has cancelled Sense8. The disapprobation was warranted as Netflix had become a place where good quality TV shows that are cancelled on cable networks find a new home, and not where existing shows are shown the door. All the anger prompted Netflix to produce a two hour series finale of the popular web series, which will be released next month.

Created by the Wachowskis (they who directed The Matrix), Sense8 is a play on the words ‘sensate’. The show is about eight strangers from different parts of the world becoming “sensates”, people who get mentally and emotionally linked to each other. These sensates can sense the presence of others and communicate with each other.

Yes, it is a bit like Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children sans the common instant of birth. This synopsis of people from different corners of the world sharing a common bond allowed the showrunners to represent disparate cultures and ethnicities. Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith portray the main roles. Anupam Kher and Naveen Andrews also starred in the series,

Sense8 explores subjects that science fiction in general eschews. They include LGBTQ issues, religion, sexuality, identity, and so on. The teaser released by Netflix shows the cast reminiscing working together and explaining why they loved to work together and why Sense8’s underlying concept was so appealing to them.

Previously, Netflix had shared the synopsis of the series ender. “Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates. The highly-anticipated conclusion to the saga of the Sense8 cluster will be revealed when the series finale launches globally on June 8, only on Netflix.”

Sense8 finale will stream on Netflix on June 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd