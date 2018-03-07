Lost in Space trailer: The Robinsons are stranded again in the reimagined sci-fi series

Lost in Space will start streaming on April 13. Lost in Space will start streaming on April 13.

Exactly fifty years after the last episode of the classic sci-fi TV series Lost In Space, Netflix has dropped the full-blown trailer for its modern reimagined reboot which goes by the same name.

Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality for Lost In Space. The Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But tragedy strikes when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course, en route to their new home. They must now forge new alliances and work together with unknown species to survive in a dangerous alien environment which exists lightyears from their original destination.

While Netflix has gone with a more humanoid version of the talking robot for its reboot, the trailer’s visuals are definitely captivating. Lost in Space stars Toby Stepehns as John Robinson and Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson. As the Robinson kids, Taylor Russell is the strong-willed and confident Judy, Mina Sundwall is the quick-witted Penny and Max Jenkins is the curious Will Robinson, the youngest and most vulnerable of the clan. Will even forms an unlikely bond with a sentient robotic alien being while John and Molly struggle with their estranged relationship in the midst of trying to keep their family safe.

Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders thrown together perchance. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish yet charming Don West (Ignacio Serrichio) is a highly-skilled, blue-collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

Netflix had first announced that it would reboot Lost in Space in 2016. The original show had aired from 1965 to 1968, exploring the Robinson family’s misadventures in space across 83 episodes. Lost in Space begins streaming on Netflix from April 13.

