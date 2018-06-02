Lust Stories, Sense8 and all the other titles streaming on Netflix in June

Lust Stories premieres on Netflix. Lust Stories premieres on Netflix.

It’s the month of summer vacations and for those who are not on vacation, summers are the worst time of the year. To get us through this scorching season, Netflix is presenting some great titles in the month of June.

Lust Stories, a collection of short films by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Bannerjee and Anurag Kashyap, will start streaming on Netflix this month among other awaited titles. Here’s everything that will start streaming on Netflix in June.

Lust Stories – June 15

Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Bannerjee and Anurag Kashyap present stories of love, lust and relationships in this anthology. This film stars Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Sense8: The Series Finale – June 8

This science fiction drama was canceled after a two-season run but fans of the show from across the world demanded a finale just so they could say goodbye to their favourite series.

Set it Up – June 15

This Netflix original film is a romantic comedy where two assistants team up just so their bosses can fall in love. In the process of doing so, they end up falling in love with each other.

The Staircase – June 8

Much like Making a Murderer, this is the documentary that tells the story of a woman’s death that looked like an accident but the police suspects otherwise and hence, charge her husband with the murder case.

Alex Strangelove – June 8

Alex Strangelove is the story of a teenage boy who is still trying to figure out life through his high school years.

November 13: Attack on Paris – June 1

This documentary on Paris attacks tells the tale of the unfortunate night from the point of view of the survivors.

Luke Cage (Season 2) – June 22

After the much successful Season 1 in 2016, Netflix has now returned with the second season of Luke Cage. Starring Mike Colter in the lead role, the episodes will start streaming on June 22.

Glow (Season 2) – June 29

Starring Alison Brie in the lead role, this show is the story of a 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit. The show is returning with a second season but we are yet to watch a trailer for the same.

Natsamrat – June 1

Starring Nana Patekar, this Marathi film completely left the audience in awe when it released in 2016. The film will start streaming on Netflix on June 1.

