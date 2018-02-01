Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix India in February

Netflix is set to introduce a lot of new additions in February. Netflix is set to introduce a lot of new additions in February.

Netflix has become our go-to platform for entertainment ever since the streaming service was introduced in India. With numerous TV shows and movies, the streaming service makes sure it has something for everyone. With constant additions in their content, Netflix keeps its viewers occupied and the month of February is going to be no different.

The month of February is packed with new TV shows and movies that will keep the viewers hooked. There will be a few new shows, some comebacks and many movies that we kept hoping would appear on Netflix, they are all here.

Here’s a list of shows and movies that can be seen on Netflix India in February.

The new shows on Netflix

Altered Carbon – February 2

Altered Carbon is set in the future when human consciousness can be transferred to different bodies and can be enhanced through technology. The lead character is brought back to life after 250 years by the richest man on Earth to solve a murder case.

Queer Eye – February 7

This makeover show is back and this time their motive is acceptance. Queer Eye is a group of five people who give makeovers to common people and help them out with life’s issues wherever they can. It could be fashion, food, design or anything else, Queer Eye usually has a solution to all problems.

Seven Seconds – February 23

This Netflix Original is a murder mystery that also acts as a social commentary on race in America. Seven Seconds is around the murder of a young boy and how his mother is trying to find the truth behind who killed her boy and left his body out on the street.

Damnation – February 1

This period drama is set during the 1930s and follows the life of a preacher as he encourages the people of his town to stand up against industrialists.

Coach Snoop – February 2

This show follows Snoop Dogg as he coaches a team of teenagers in the Snoop Youth Football League. The eight-episode series follows the lives of the teenagers who are dealing with adversities in life and the “tough love” that they are introduced to when they start playing for the team that aims to win the championship.

Everything Sucks – February 16

This is Netflix coming-of-age comedy series set in 1996. The show follows a group of school going students and explores the teen culture of the 90s and will surely draw in a lot of viewers given its power of nostalgia.

The Frankenstein Chronicles – February 20

This British period drama is described as “a thrilling and terrifying re-imagining of the Frankenstein myth, set in 19th century London”. Starring Sean Bean, this show follows Inspector John Marlott who discovers a dead body made up from body parts of eight missing children and sets on a journey to find out who is the person behind all this tragedy.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale – February 18

Starring the Community star as himself, this weekly talk show has him discussing trending news, pop culture and much more.

The Netflix original films

Love Per Square Foot – February 14

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak and Raghubir Yadav, this love story is dictated by Mumbai’s real estate. The film premieres on Valentine’s Day.

Mute – February 23

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux, this film follows a mute bartender who is desperately looking for the love of his life who mysteriously disappeared.

When We First Met – February 9

Starring Adam DeVine, this film is the story of a guy who is hopelessly in love but keeps missing the opportunities to express his love. He discovers a time machine and keeps traveling back and forth in time while trying to make the woman he loves, fall back in love with him.

Irreplaceable You – February 16

Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman, this is the story of two best friends and how their lives take a drastic turn when one of them is diagnosed with a terminal disease.

The films available on Netflix

8 Mile – February 1

The 2002 film starring Eminem is heavily inspired by the rapper’s real life.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall – February 1

This rom-com starring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Russell Brand released in 2008.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story – February 1

This 2010 comedy drama film starring Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis, Emma Roberts is an adaptation of Ned Vizzini novel of the same name.

Love Happens – February 1

This romantic drama film starring Aaron Eckhart and Jennifer Aniston released in 2009.

Scarface – February 1

This Al Pacino starrer is a cult gangster drama. Directed by Brian De Palma, this is the story of a Cuban refugee who rises to become the largest drug kingpin.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – February 1

This is the fourth and final installment of The Hunger Games series.

The November Man – February 1

Starring Pierce Brosnan, this action film released in 2014.

The Wedding Ringer – February 28

Starring Kevin Hart, Josh Gad, and Kaley Cuoco, this comedy film released in 2015.

The Holiday – February

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap their houses and, in the process, their lives change forever.

Netflix Indian specials

Premachi Goshta – February 15

This 2013 Marathi film starring Atul Kulkarni and Sagarika Ghatge is a love story but explores love beyond the ties of a relationship.

Morya – February 15

This 2011 film revolves around Ganeshotsav. The political influence around the festival forms the crux of this film.

Zenda – February 15

This 2010 Marathi film is the story of four young students and how the politics of the state affects their lives and relationships.

Here’s looking forward to a binge-worthy February on Netflix!

