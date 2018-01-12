Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares the first look of his international web series McMafia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui presents his first look from his first ever international web series, McMafia. Nawazuddin Siddiqui presents his first look from his first ever international web series, McMafia.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make his digital debut as he stars in the international web series McMafia. The trailer of the show just showed a glimpse of Nawazuddin’s character and with the release of this 8-episode show, we will learn more about his story arc in the web series. The actor already has a packed schedule for 2018 as he will be starring in Thackeray, Nandita Das’ Manto biopic and Ritesh Batra’s film Photographer. Apart from these films, Nawazuddin will also be seen in the Netflix web series Sacred Games. The actor star took to Twitter to share the first look of his character.

He wrote alongside, “McMafia being my first International Web Series has come out really amazing. All Thanx to Director #JamesWatkins @JgiNorton @AmazonVideoIN.”

The eight-part series has been created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins. It is said to be inspired by Misha Glenny’s non-fiction book titled ‘McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld’. Nawazuddin will be starring alongside British actor James Norton, Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, Juliet Rylance. Nawaz’s character on the show is called Dilly Mahmood and he will be seen playing a business man. McMafia has been filmed across London, Qatar, Mumbai, Prague, Cairo, Istanbul, Moscow among many other locations.

The show is being produced by BBC but in India, we can watch this journey unfold on Amazon Prime Video. The series has already started streaming here and you can watch the first three episodes on the streaming service.

