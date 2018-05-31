Namit Das: Television and digital medium will give movies a run for money

Namit Das has been part of films, television and now digital space. Namit Das has been part of films, television and now digital space.

After playing the best friend of Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid, Namit Das has found a space for himself in the entertainment industry. From playing the lead in sitcom Sumit Sambhal Lega to now experimenting with the digital space, the actor is being offered performance-oriented roles today, and he is more than happy to experiment. Indianexpress.com recently chatted with Namit about his next web-show Table No. 5 that streams on Zee5 and also about the rise of digital content as compared to movies and television.

Talking about his show, Namit shared, “I am part of one story that’s part of a bigger series. Every story is different but the premise is same, about what happens on that specific table. Talking about my part, I play an aspiring magician, who is waiting on the table for someone/something when he meets a senior magician (played by Mohan Kapoor). He is a fan of the person and after a normal conversation, what unfolds is a tale of ego, up-manship and the need to be on the top always between them. It will tread the path on what could be the right way to achieve the same.”

With the show streaming on the digital medium, we asked the Humari Adhuri Kahani actor on his take on the web world. “I have a simple way to answer this. A few years back, if you were on television, you were in everyone’s home. But now with the digital boom, you are very well sitting in everyone’s pocket,” he said with a laugh. “The mobile phone travels with you and so we are actually getting closer to our audience. Also, that just intensifies the impact that it has on people. The medium is becoming stronger definitely.”

Namit has been part of films, television and now digital space, and on our query, whether there’s actually a competition between the three mediums, he said, “There’s no competition as each of it has its own impact. And I also think all of them are merging into one. Even when it’s a film, an actor is required to be available for promotions in television and digital. And when it comes to other mediums, print and ads are always there. So I think the lines dividing it are blurring out now. Each medium is powerful but I must add that television and digital will give movies a run for its money.”

Sharing more about his future projects, Namit added, “I am currently going back to films. I am doing a movie called Shree Radhe and I also play an important role in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Churiyan. So right now I am busy with these projects.”

Table No. 5 is currently streaming on Zee5.

