Movies and TV shows you should not miss on Netflix in May

These Netflix TV shows and movies should keep you hooked. These Netflix TV shows and movies should keep you hooked.

Summer is knocking at the doors. Scratch that, summer is here for Delhites – perhaps too soon. For most of us in India, summer is a time when we come out of our homes, schools and offices only when the sun has well set in the west. We go out only when it is necessary. Netflix, thus, fulfills out entertainment needs very well with its huge library of TV shows and movies. What’s more, there is new content every month that keeps us hooked.

Here is the stuff you should watch this month. The official synopsis has been attached to every entry.

The Rain: Season 1

After a brutal virus wipes out most of the population, two young siblings embark on a perilous search for safety. The Rain is a Scandinavian thriller series.

Dear White People: Volume 2

Romantic dilemmas, a social media troll and big changes at Armstrong-Parker House push Sam, Lionel and friends to the breaking point.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

Kimmy gets a job at a tech startup, Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey and Jacqueline starts a talent agency.

The Break With Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on The Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Cargo

Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

Catching Feelings

A Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their relationship tested in new ways when a famous, hard-partying writer enters their lives.

Ibiza

When Harper’s two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a handsome DJ.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

John Mulaney relays stories from his childhood and SNL, eviscerates the value of college and laments getting older in this electric comedy special.

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

Pregnant again, Ali Wong returns in her second original stand-up comedy special and gets real on why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Won’t

Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for musical sketches and conversations about their legendary lives in show business and stand-up.

Sometimes

Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive.

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

In this original unscripted series starring comedy legend Carol Burnett, kids dish out advice to celebrities and everyday people in front of a live audience.

Manhunt

A Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer framed for a vile crime teams up with a sharp-witted Japanese detective to stop a dangerous corporate plot.

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

Hari Kondabolu breaks down identity politics, celebrity encounters, his mango obsession and more in a stand-up set full of unexpected twists.

Forgive Us Our Debts

Threatened by creditors, a newly unemployed man agrees to work for a debt collector, but soon discovers his deal with the devil has unexpected costs.

End Game

An intimate vérité style documentary short that follows visionary medical practitioners who are working on the cutting edge of life and death — and dedicated to changing our thinking about both.

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

There’s an organization gathering espers for a nefarious purpose. Powerful psychic Mob, however, is just trying to be the protagonist of his own life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd