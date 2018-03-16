Mona Singh: Not advocating infidelity through Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

Talking about her big web outing with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Mona Singh, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It’s the new thing that people are embracing graciously.” Talking about her big web outing with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Mona Singh, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It’s the new thing that people are embracing graciously.”

When Mona Singh answers your ‘How are you?’ query with ‘Cute’, you know it’s going to be an interesting conversation with her. After playing a spurned wife in Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, she would now be taking charge as the other woman in ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. The series marks her debut in the digital space and will have her share screen space with Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli. Talking about her big web outing, Mona, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It’s the new thing that people are embracing graciously and with hardly anything to watch on TV, I am glad to be a part of the show.”

Stating that the show is not bold, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi star stated, “It’s a beautiful concept and I think the audience enjoys mature content equally. Ekta (Kapoor) had this vision of the other woman, who might not necessarily be the vamp. I am doing this for the first time but I wasn’t scared as I trust Ekta and took that leap of faith with her. She is the best storyteller and I loved the script of the show. My character Ananya is an independent woman, who has her morals, it’s just that she falls in love with a married man.”

When we asked her if the show justifies infidelity, Mona shared, “I don’t think we are trying to justify or convince anyone. It’s a work of fiction and purely for entertainment. I wouldn’t want anyone to indulge in an extra-marital affair. I mean I want to even play a serial killer but would I want people to murder then, no (laughs). But on a serious note, I will never advocate infidelity as I feel people should only marry for the right reason so that they do not go out finding love.”

Watch Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai trailer here:

As we brought the subject of her earlier show, where she was the wife being abandoned by her husband for another woman, we wondered if she related or took inspiration from it. “It’s a completely different approach to the situation. Unlike the negativity involved in Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, my character and the storyline are very real and believable,” averred the actor.

Apart from the subject, the fresh pairing has also got people talking. Mona shared, “Every time I had a scene with Ronit, I would call him dada (brother in Bengali) and my director would go berserk saying he doesn’t want us to look like siblings (giggles). We shot for about 50 days together and every day was a new learning and unlearning experience. Also, when you have a great actor like Ronit, the chemistry comes out well and you enjoy shooting. As for Gurdeep, we had really few scenes together and all of them were really intense ones. But I think we managed to pull it off well, thanks to the good writing and our director. Ronit would always make fun that he was caught up between two sardaarnis.”

After a well-sketched cameo in 3 Idiots, many thought that Mona would move towards Bollywood and mint big money, but she continued to be choosy. Giving insight into her decision, she quipped, “I have indeed been selective and honestly, I also never had that much of time. They always asked for 40-days at a stretch and TV did not allow me to dedicate that. But I will soon begin shooting for a film in London, the details of which I cannot reveal now (laughs). But it’s a very different project, something that I have never done before. Also, I am doing a play, so well my plate is quite full.”

Lastly, when we asked her what kind of web-shows keeps her hooked, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 1 winner shared, “I saw The Test Case and Romil and Juggal on ALT and found it quite addictive, and I was also hooked to Narcos on Netflix. I enjoy watching these gangster shows and would love to play one soon.”

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai will start streaming from March 16 on video-on-demand platform ALTBalaji.

