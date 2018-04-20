Meiyang Chang: There’s a lack of opportunities for oriental actors to play the lead

We have mostly seen Meiyang Chang doing multi-starrer projects We have mostly seen Meiyang Chang doing multi-starrer projects

Viu India’s Love Lust Confusion has been garnering a positive response for its relatable storyline and pathbreaking performances. One of the names, who has managed to shine among so many faces, is Meiyang Chang. The actor shared that he has no qualms in being a part of a show, where there are already more heroes. “There’s no competition, as I knew well, it’s just a cameo. I did the series for my friend Victor (Bannerjee), who is the director. The show is about Poorna’s (Tara Alisha Berry) confusion and her love story, but the show is really close to my heart. I have seen these guys for a couple of years and seen Love Lust Confusion being build from the base. So more than anything, I did this as I am emotionally connected to it,” shared Chang in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

He further added, “My character Yudi, who is the boss, is an embodiment of Victor, so it was really fun to play it. Also, I am connected with the series in two ways. Apart from acting, I have also sung a beautiful Bengali song for it. The song is poetic in the simplest form and expresses the emotions in a very heartwarming way.”

Talking about the confusion between love and lust, Chang quipped, “Love is a very multi-faceted emotion and can be confusing. You do wonder if it’s all about the meeting of minds and heart or lust is also involved. I don’t think lust is a by-product of love for both is required in an equal amount to balance a relationship.”

While Chang’s performance has time and again been appreciated in all his works, we have mostly seen him doing multi-starrer projects. Ask him if he wants to do lead roles, and the singer-actor smiled to share, “Of course, I want to do it where the entire focus would be on me. But I really think there’s a lack of opportunities for oriental actors to play the lead. And not just in our country but overall entertainment industry around the world. I really seek more prominent representation for oriental people as there’s barely anything for them.”

“When I got Badmaash Company, I was not even looking for acting, and took it for a new experience. The subsequent roles that came my way post that were very smaller or not appropriate roles, and so I stayed away. But then I realised that even small roles with right people can do wonders, and that came through Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. If you get a good writer and director, even if there are 20 characters, all of them will find the right limelight. So I would love to do both, solo and multi-starrer projects,” he added.

The dentist, who found his calling in singing through Indian Idol recently released a cover with Himani Kapoor, that has found a lot of appreciation. “It’s like a series of song, and we have been getting a good response towards it. And by end of the month, an original will also be released. It’s a Sufi song, a genre that I have tried for the first time, so I am really excited.”

When we asked him if he wants to sing for Bollywood, Chang surprised us by sharing, “I got my break through Jagga Jasoos, where I sang one of the many songs. As only a few songs were promoted, not many got to know that I have sung for Ranbir Kapoor (smiles). The beautiful film also couldn’t do well and so the songs also died an untimely death but Pritam Da is now trying his best to release all the songs. As for your question, who wouldn’t want to sing for Bollywood? I am completely open to opportunities to singing and acting.”

Love Lust and Confusion is all about millennial fantasies and the complications that they face in their day-to-day life. Its episodes are released every Saturday on Viu.

