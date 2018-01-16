Breathe trailer: This Madhavan starrer looks pacy and dramatic

Amazon Prime Video’s new web series Breathe features R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Amazon Prime Video’s new web series Breathe features R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

R Madhavan is all set to surprise his fans with his first web series on Amazon Prime titled Breathe. The series is a psychological thriller where a father is willing to go to any lengths to save his child from a possibly cruel end. The role of the father, Danny Mascarenhas, is essayed by the talented Madhavan.

The trailer, which was released today, shows Madhavan as the father who is willing to turn into a ‘monster’ to save the life of his little son. The opening shot of the trailer sees a submerged Madhavan (aka Danny) in a bathtub, while his voiceover claims that there is no rule to saving a loved one’s life. The first five seconds perfectly sets the tone of the trailer as a pacy and dramatic thriller which, apart from dealing with familial love, will also feature a heavy-duty cat-and-mouse chase between the characters Danny Mascarenhas and Kabir Sawant (played by Amit Sadh of Kai Po Che fame).

In the rest of the two-minute-eighteen-second trailer, Madhavan is seen strangling people, giving death stares to the screen to protect his character’s son, who might meet his death due to a fatal lung condition, Cystic Fibrosis, a congenital life-threatening disease. In order to save his life, Madhavan’s character seems determined to hunt down people who might be able to help his son, by donating their organs, of course.

The second part of the trailer sees Amit’s character Kabir in action. Kabir is trying to track down pieces of deaths which finally leads him to Danny.

The web series has been written and directed by Mayank Sharma, who said, “Writing and directing Breathe has been an absolutely exhilarating experience. I am proud of the content that my team and I have put together and can’t wait to share the series with the world! A unique storyline, a deep emotional insight, top technical support, supportive producers and stellar performances – we’ve gone all in with Breathe. The audience will also see Madhavan and Amit in never-before avatars and I hope the audience enjoys the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

Amazon Prime has been trying to revamp the way the digital content is perceived in the country for a while now. It has been producing original Indian series on the platform. And after its success with the Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chaddha starrer Inside Edge, comedian Sumukhi Suresh’s Pushpavalli, and YouTuber Biswa Kalyan Rath’s Laakhon Mein Ek, the streaming platform is trying to find a larger audience by bringing in Madhavan.

Madhavan had first announced about the show on social media by unboxing a parcel from Amazon. A teaser of the series was recently released.

