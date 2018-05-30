Maaya 2 actor Priyal Gor: There’s a lot more in the show than just the kiss

Television beauties Priyal Gor and Leena Jumani will be seen playing a same-sex couple in Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna’s directorial web series Maaya 2. Television beauties Priyal Gor and Leena Jumani will be seen playing a same-sex couple in Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna’s directorial web series Maaya 2.

There’s always much ado about a kiss on screen, and when it comes to two female actors doing the same, it’s bound to create a storm. Television beauties Priyal Gor and Leena Jumani will be seen playing a same-sex couple in Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna’s directorial web series Maaya 2. The erotic drama will present the story of the star-struck couple and how they overcome all hurdles to be together in life. From the time the trailer hit the screens, it has received a backlash for its explicit content and the infamous kiss between the two actors. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Priyal shared that she isn’t bothered about trolls, “I would rather focus on the positive part; there are many who have appreciated the efforts.”

The actor further shared that she did expect this kind of a reaction as she averred, “Firstly, the audience hasn’t seen me doing something like this, so there was a certain amount of shock. But mostly, when people don’t spare actors playing negative characters, why would they do to someone who is playing a homosexual. That’s how the world goes about things like this.”

There have been a section of people, who believe that the bold scenes in the trailer, was only a way to gain attention. Sounding furious over the same Priyal shared, “There are so many scenes like these in film trailers, does that mean we do it just to sell our projects? No! If you even see the promo, it’s not just about lust but there’s a complete story of love and emotions.”

Ask her if she had any apprehensions of taking up this show, to which she shared, “I was completely sure that I wanted to do this. I have earlier worked with the team, and when I met Krishna, I just loved the story. If you just focus about the kiss, it will look vulgar but then that’s just a part of the story. The entire show is a very moving one and I was completely convinced.” Priyal further added that her parents too were fine, as they believe in giving her complete creative liberty.

Talking about how the world still remains homophobic she quipped, “It’s sad for I have friends who are homo and bi-sexual and I think they are really happy and content in their lives. It’s just that they cannot be open about their relationship but they are much happier than any other couple. I think it’s easier to be with someone of the same sex as they understand you much better.”

Priyal further shared about her shooting experience, “I completely loved and lived every moment of filming Maaya 2. I was doing something out of my comfort level and that was a great challenge. I have donned a bikini and while it’s difficult to even kiss a guy on screen, here I had to kiss a girl (laughs). While I had moments of shyness, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

Last seen as Ichhapyaari Naagin, when asked about her comeback to television, the 23-year-old quipped, “I have been giving auditions, and hopefully something fruitful comes my way.” As for films, she had a very interesting reply, “Back in time I did want to do films but now I have realised television is my root. That’s the place that fulfilled all my dreams and I completely feel that I belong to TV.”

Lastly, we asked Priyal, if she ever were to fall in love with a female actor, hypothetically, who would it be. Pat came the reply, “Jennifer Winget. She is so beautiful and I think I have a huge girl crush on her,” she concluded with a giggle.

Maaya 2 will start streaming on Vikram Bhatt’s Youtube channel VB On The Web from today, May 30.

