Lust Stories director Karan Johar: Sex is like love too and these two feelings can coexist

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee launched the trailer of their upcoming film Lust Stories on Netflix in Mumbai on Friday. The film is an anthology of four stories that are being depicted by these four filmmakers.

Lust Stories, the upcoming Netflix film directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, will be released on the streaming platform Netflix on June 15. At the trailer launch of the film, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar were asked about the portrayal of lust v/s love in Indian cinema.

Zoya Akhtar, on this, said, “Different cultures go to the cinema for different reasons. One of the biggest reasons our audiences go to the cinema is escapism, fantasy, aspiration and to hope for something they don’t have. Love is something that is still a taboo in our culture. Sadly, we still don’t have that many love marriages, we are not allowed to date, and our parents still decide who you are going to spend your life with. So, the ultimate fantasy is to see a boy fall in love and end up happily ever after, no matter what the opposition. So, love stories will always be big in our culture, till our culture changes and that’s not going to change.”

The Gully Boy director added, “And when it comes to lust, people have tried to depict it, some people have depicted beautifully while some people are just crass. That’s where you see the depth and class of a filmmaker. I don’t think lust has not been approached. I think it has, but people are being more vocal about it, more expressive about it, but it has been there always. It has always been in our films, but it has been elegant, so you haven’t noticed it.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is known for his love stories commented, “Lust is a feeling that we see wrongly, because it has been abused on the big screen and on other platforms. Sex has been portrayed and depicted with insensitivity. And this insensitivity can have bad repercussions. In our country, our society, this has had a bad influence. If you showcase sex as a feeling, in a sensitive way, then it is also a feeling in itself. Sex is like love too, and these two feelings can coexist, but most of the times it is used or depicted in a wrong way that can have an effect on the society. This is what we collectively realised that we are not directors who would do anything insensitively, as we are sensitive filmmakers. We could make a good film with a bad story but never an insensitive one. We are a collectively responsible bunch of filmmakers here, just how every filmmaker should be. Lust cannot be always gazed upon with negativity, it is a bonafide emotion within you, and you must respect it.”

