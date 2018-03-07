Luke Cage Season 2 teaser trailer: Marvel’s bulletproof hero is back in town

Luke Cage Season 2 will start streaming on June 22. Luke Cage Season 2 will start streaming on June 22.

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 will start streaming on Netflix from June 22. Netflix announced the news with a 26-second trailer. This certainly makes for good news for comic book fans of Luke Cage because it has been almost two years since the first season hit the internet.

“I’m Luke Cage, you can’t burn me, you can’t blast me, and you definitely can’t break me. You wanna test me? Step up. I’m right here.” our bulletproof hero reminds us in the brief teaser.

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity of sorts on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. The trailer description also hints that Cage will face a new enemy, “But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Starring Mile Colter, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson, Luke Cage Season 2’s premiere is directed by Lucy Liu. Luke Cage made his first appearance in Jessica Jones Season 1 and was last seen in the Marvel team-up miniseries The Defenders. Whether The Defenders will have a bearing on the individual series going forward is yet unknown. The second installment of Marvel’s Jessica Jones will also start premiering on Netflix from March 8.

