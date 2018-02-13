Love Per Square Foot early reactions: Manjot Singh, Nidhi Singh and Amol Parashar think it’s fantastic

Netflix film Love Per Square Foot stars Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in lead roles Netflix film Love Per Square Foot stars Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in lead roles

Netflix film Love Per Square Foot is a light-hearted romantic comedy which stars Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal and newcomer Angira Dhar in lead roles. The film’s plot follows two characters and how they think getting married to each other will help them find a home in Mumbai that much sooner. But as it always happens, their already-complicated situation becomes all the more difficult when they fall for each other.

The movie has been generating quite a buzz in the entertainment industry and has been received well by celebrities. Fukrey actor Manjot Singh took to Twitter, and wrote, “What a Fantastic Film #LovePerSquareFoot Amazing Performances and brilliant direction!! Kudos to the entire team @vickykaushal09 @anandntiwari @RonnieScrewvala @NetflixIndia.”

The movie impressed film critic RJ Alok as well, as he praised all the departments of the movie, “Script n Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction, Performances, BG n Music, Locations, Moments. Such an Entertaining Stuff by @RonnieScrewvala n team #LovePerSquareFoot @anandntiwari @vickykaushal09 @NetflixIndia #RaghubirJi MUST WATCH Flick on NETFLIX #RjAlok.”

Popular web series actor Nidhi Singh, known for her association with several TVF projects, also had only good things to say about the Vicky Kaushal starrer. She tweeted, “Mera pyaar @vickykaushal09 Watched #LovePerSquareFoot last night and fell in love with @vickykaushal09 and @angira yet again! Written by my Beautiful humans @sumeetvyas & @anandntiwari and directed by the unstoppable @anandntiwari Watch it on @NetflixIndia this Valentine’s Day!”

Director at TVF, Amit Golani was all praise for Love Per Square Foot. Amit wrote, “@vickykaushal09 is so good in #LovePerSquareFoot along with the most bad ass support cast ever assembled by @anandntiwari. Was a fun watch.”

TVF’s Tripling actor Amol Parashar enjoyed the movie immensely and tweeted, “Finally made it. Although a little late and only caught the second half. Laughed and cried with @vickykaushal09 and @angira_dhar – and the parents were hitting out of the park. So so proud of everyone! @anandntiwari @vyas_sumeet #LovePerSquareFoot.”

Beauty queen and model Sonnalli Seygall tweeted, “Such a lovely film #LovePerSquareFoot Congratulations @Thebindra @anandntiwari @vickykaushal09 such an endearing performance n @angira_dhar @sahai_alankrita such confident debuts Super fun! Watch it on #Netflix guys 14th Feb.”

Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul was also taken in by the performances of the actors, and tweeted, “Please do not miss @anandntiwari ‘s (so proud of you meri jaan) #LovePerSquareFoot on @NetflixIndia , you will fall in love with @vickykaushal09 & @angira_dhar (kya performence hai dono ki uff) isse kehte hai paisa vasool philam cheers!!!”

Vicky Kaushal, who is known for his intense performances on screen, had told Indianexpress.com about working in the film, “The light-hearted role wasn’t a cake walk. Comedy is difficult to do. It is all about the moment and how you have grip of the moment. I have learnt a lot on the sets and I thank Anand Tiwari, who himself is a fantastic actor, which worked as a boon for me. He guided me quite well.”

