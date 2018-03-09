Love, Lust and Confusion trailer: Rajat Barmecha’s upcoming web series is a show for the millennials

Viu’s Love, Lust and Confusion starts streaming on March 17. Viu’s Love, Lust and Confusion starts streaming on March 17.

The online streaming platform Viu has been experimenting with their content with shows like Spotlight 2 and It Happened in Hong Kong. The latest show to join this list is Rajat Barmecha-starrer Love, Lust and Confusion.

The show follows Poroma, played by Tara Alisha Berry, a young girl who wants new experiences in her life and record them all in a journal. For the same, she moves to Mumbai and starts living with her Molly. Poroma’s interaction with unique characters through the course of this series makes up for all the experiences she has never had. The show also stars Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Chopra and Samir Kochhar in significant roles.

Talking about the same, Rajat Barmecha said, “The best part about working on a web series is that there is complete freedom to your character. Every millennial of today can relate to my character Jhonny in certain ways. We all fall in love then in a few months, we might even fall out of it, and it’s fine. I have noticed everyone goes through it. Love, lust and confusion comes sort of close to the reality of today’s relationship.” Rajat was earlier seen in the web series Girl in the City alongside Mithila Palkar.

Tara shared, “I absolutely loved working on LLC! I feel really blessed that Victor, our director, believed that I could play Poroma because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have the opportunity to play a part like this as a woman in the film industry. It’s a huge responsibility and I haven’t taken it lightly and hope that audiences love the show and feel the love that’s gone into it from the entire team! Everyone gave their all to the show and I hope that translates and people resonate with it! Also the story is so relevant because each character is going through Love, Lust & Confusion and honestly, in life we’ve all gone through that too and go through it all the time! So it’s amazing to have been able to play the part of someone going through this and also witness other characters going through this and the amalgamation of it all!”

Love Lust and Confusion starts streaming from March 17.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd