Love Lust and Confusion: Tara Alisha Berry is all praises for her male co-stars

Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: May 19, 2018 8:16:19 am
Love Lust and Confusion Tara Alisha Berry Tara Alisha Berry starrer web series Love Lust and Confusion explores the millennial’s love-hate relation with ‘love stories’.
Viu’s much-loved web series Love Lust and Confusion explores millennial’s love-hate relation with ‘love stories’. Following the journey of Tara Alisha Berry aka Poroma Sarkaar who, along her way, encounters multiple men, each helping her explore not just romance but also life. Played by Rajat Barmecha, Gaurav Chopra and Ankit Bathla, the ‘men’ in her reel life actually became great friends in her real life.

The young actor was all praises for her co-stars, as she shared, “All three of them come from different backgrounds. Their distinctive approach towards acting helps in creating a unique dynamic on-screen chemistry that the story demands. I really loved working with each one of them and enjoyed my time on sets. I would be delighted to work on another project with any of them, if given a chance.”

Also, in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Tara had spoken about how the shoot for their series went on to become really easy because of the workshops that their director (Victor Mukherjee) had planned for them. “Since he had spent so much time with each one of us, it was a clear path as we all knew what was expected from us; his efforts paid off well and it helped us also in every way.”

Love Lust and Confusion is all about millennial fantasies and the complications that they face in their day-to-day life. Its episodes are released every Saturday on Viu.

