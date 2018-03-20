Love Lust and Confusion: Rajat Barmecha learns to play the drum for his role

Rajat Barmecha was also seen in Udaan. Rajat Barmecha was also seen in Udaan.

Seems like the actors of Viu’s next series Love Lust and Confusion have decided to don multiple hats. After leading lady Tara Alisha Berry debuted as a singer, the hero of the show Rajat Barmecha decided to train himself to play the drums for his role. The Udaan actor, known for his sharp acting talent, has left no stone unturned to make a mark in showbiz. And his dedication towards his craft got him to hone his skills to convincingly play the role of Johnny in the series.

Shared a source with us, “Rajat is a very committed actor and he wanted to keep his character as real as he could. According to him, getting into the skin of the character is the best way to portray the perfect emotions. During his free time, Rajat would have jamming sessions with the crew, who always ended up applauding his musical proficiencies.”

Talking about his newly acquired skills Rajat said, “I had a really fun time playing drums for the show as I always wanted to learn at least one musical instrument and Johnny’s character gave me a chance to do it. Every time after we finished a take, I would start playing some Punjabi beats on the drums and Jatin (who plays Kunal in the show) would start dancing. I actually loved playing drums.”

Love Lust and Confusion tells the tale of a young girl and her life experiences. The web series also stars Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Chopraa in cameo roles. It launched today on video-on-demand platform Viu.

