Love Lust and Confusion actor Tara Alisha Berry: I am a one-man woman

Viu’s web-series Love Lust and Confusion has millennials captivated with its relatable storyline. Amongst the stellar-cast of the series, Tara Alisha Berry, who essays the role of the Poroma Sarkaar, has touched hearts with her performance, but the girl seems to be quite different from her on-screen persona.

The series talks about millennial fantasies and the complications that they face in their day-to-day life. Talking about her personal views, Tara quipped, “As much as I respect any girl having her own free will to be with whomever she wants to be with and exploring their love-life, I, on the other hand, am a one-man woman.”

She added, “My character Poroma is very unapologetic and fearless when it comes to exploring love and relationship. To play a promiscuous role was challenging and that’s why I loved portraying her.”

Earlier, while talking to indianexpress.com, Tara had shared her thoughts on the confusion between love and lust. “Of course, I believe in it and I think we all go through it sometime in our life. It’s also got a lot to do with age, for then you are young, hormonal and, trying to explore relationship. There are also a lot of moments of self-discovery throughout your life, when a lot of confusion gets cleared.”

Along with Tara, the series also stars Rajat Barmecha, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Chopraa in pivotal roles. Its episodes are released every Saturday on Viu.

