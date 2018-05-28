Love Lust and Confusion actor Rajat Barmecha: If I manage to read a script at one go, I say yes to the project

Rajat Barmecha’s web show Love Lust and Confusion also starred Tara Alisha Berry, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Chopra in the lead roles. Rajat Barmecha’s web show Love Lust and Confusion also starred Tara Alisha Berry, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Chopra in the lead roles.

Having impressed audience and critics alike in Vikram Motwane’s Udaan, Rajat Barmecha recently won hearts as Johny in Viu’s Love Lust and Confusion. While there’s no lack of talent in the young boy, the actor has only few projects in his kitty. And if you are wondering what could be the reason for the same, it’s Rajat’s very unique way of picking up new work.

Sharing his interesting method of choosing a project, Rajat, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “The script should get you hooked in the first time only. So if I manage to read the whole script at one go, I immediately say a yes, for if it managed to retain my attention throughout, it will definitely do the same to the viewers. But if I feel the need to stop reading it or take a break, I know it’s not my kind of a project. Other than that I really don’t have any other tick boxes to take up work.”

The 29-year-old further confessed that he is indeed very choosy about the projects he takes up. “I really want to get associated with content-driven stories and so I take my time to choose the best. As actors, it’s important to play characters that are challenging and push you. Only that way will you grow.”

Rajat’s web show Love Lust and Confusion also starred Tara Alisha Berry, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Chopra in the lead roles. Saying that he really had a fun time shooting with the team, Rajat shared, “We really had a great time together shooting for the series. I have known Chang for a long time but working together just strengthened our bond. As for Tara, since we had maximum scenes together, it was so much fun working with her.”

Love Lust and Confusion is all about millennial fantasies and the complications that they face in their day-to-day life and of course the constant confusion between love and lust. You can binge watch the show on Viu.

