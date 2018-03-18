Leap Lipi review: Ashok Lokhande’s short film perfectly captures the woes of a man whose birthday falls on February 29

Written and directed by Vaibhav Munjal, Leap Lipi stars Ashok Lokhande in the lead. Written and directed by Vaibhav Munjal, Leap Lipi stars Ashok Lokhande in the lead.

Vaibhav Munjal’s new short film Leap Lipi is about a 60-something man still coping with the fact that his birthday falls on the one dreaded day of the year – the 29th of February. Yes, it comes just once every four years and that is why technically in a lifetime of about 66 years, Ashok has been able to celebrate just 16 birthdays.

While on the surface, celebrating your birthday once every four years is not that big a deal but when you see it through the lonely lens of Lokhande’s character, you end up feeling for him. The credit for which also goes to Ashok Lokhande. He is able to capture the emotions of his character perfectly with his more than natural act.

Loneliness is one of the stark realities that many Indian households deal with today. But not many cinematic ventures deal with it with the way Leap Lipi has. And that is what makes this short film a refreshing watch. Here we have a lonely old man facing a kind of existential crisis when on one of the birthday eves (February 28) he realises he still has to wait for two more years to celebrate his next birthday and he is not entirely sure he will live up to that day.

While typically you expect a short film like this to roll out in the fashion of single-handed monologue, it is not the way Munjal has chosen for himself. With Rajagopalan Ganesan’s Pramod, he is able to infuse a kind of light-hearted optimism within his poignant plot. His not-so-ingenious preposition to stop time is somehow exactly the motivation that a few-pegs-down Lokhande needs at the moment. And Ganeshan is almost perfect in his act as a high-spirited, generally happy person. The dialogues are convincing and the way the background music takes a leap from Indian devotional songs to a Norah Jones song is representative of the ray of hope that Pramod’s simple action has given Ashok’s character.

Vaibhav Munjal’s Leap Lipi is a heart-warming tale that reiterates the fact that even random conversations with delivery-boys can leave you with a feel-good feeling about life.

