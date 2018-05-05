Karan Johar is the father of high school film genre, says Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor’s Puncch Beat stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma and Harshita Gaur. Ekta Kapoor’s Puncch Beat stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma and Harshita Gaur.

Producer Ekta Kapoor says filmmaker Karan Johar is the father of “high school” film genre right from the time of his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released in 1998.

“Hey Karan Johar, for all the world who thinks I’m spinning off Student Of The Year (with) Puncch Beat, (it) is not that! But since you are the father of this ‘genre’ right from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bless this show please and wish Rosewoodians good luck! We at ALT Balaji love you,” Ekta tweeted on Saturday.

To which, Karan praised Punch Beat saying that the show looks cool and that he wants exclusive viewing rights.

“Ektu! More power to you and Puncch Beat looks super cool! High school fabulousness! Show it to me soon! I want exclusive viewing rights! Love you and huge love and luck to the team!” he added.

Puncch Beat is a teenage high-school drama set in the backdrop of a boarding school. The show is about the lives of five friends. Vikas Gupta and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for this high school drama which stars Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma and Harshitas Gaur in the lead.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Both Ekta and Vikas are putting in all their efforts to make this a cult show. Vikas has already helmed two successful school dramas Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Warrior High and with this series, he only plans to take things a notch higher. This is his first project after Bigg Boss, and he is raring to make it one of the biggest shows ever on the digital space. As for Ekta, she is also excited to get back in the youth space.”

Karan helmed 2012 film Student Of The Year, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. He is currently busy with the second installment of the film, which features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

