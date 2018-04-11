Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain review: Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli will leave a lasting impact on your mind

Neena Gupta, who made Saans years back, once again aces the job of projecting the real face of relationships with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Neena Gupta, who made Saans years back, once again aces the job of projecting the real face of relationships with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Throughout our lives, we face the complexities of relationships – love, affairs, cheating, guilt and our decisions in those moments make us the person that we are today. Treading on the same lines, ALTBalaji’s love saga Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain that released its final episode today showcases a mature story of a man who chooses to walk out of his marriage and seek love in a girl, who he feels is perfect for him. While we usually shun tales of infidelity, this Ekta Kapoor show will make you realise that life is beyond seeing things in just black and white.

While having a good script is always a boon, the actors given the responsibility to execute it also hold mighty power. With Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles, there was no doubt that the cast will not deliver. And rightly so, all the actors projected the love and the pain in the most realistic way. While in the initial episodes, you might feel things going a little over-the-top, the actors have completely shouldered the show and will leave a lasting impact on your mind with their performances. Music also plays a very important part of the series. The title song “Tum Ho Paas”, by Ashish Rego and Amruta Fadnavis, and its various renditions helped the actors express the emotions better.

The 15-episode series that launched on March 16 is the story of Rohit (Ronit), who seems to be in a happy marriage with Poonam (Gurdeep). They have two grown-up girls Bani (Pooja Bannerjee) and Nikki (Palak Jain). A sudden encounter with the young, independent interior designer Ananya (Mona) makes him fall head over heels in love with her. After three years of keeping his ‘dirty secret’ under wraps, the lid gets blown up and while he has his moments of doubts, he decides to divorce Poonam. Like any normal man, he has his deep connect with his family and gets torn between them. His new wife Ananya, on the other hand, continues to feel like the ‘other woman’ in his life, and seeing him never being able to put her above his family, decides to leave him.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain streams on ALTBalaji. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain streams on ALTBalaji.

Coming to the characters, you resent Rohit at a point when he neither can stand for his family nor his girlfriend. However, we slowly understand his plight. Having being married at a young age, he came to terms with his life and accepted what it brought but when he finds Ananya, he finds himself. It’s interesting to see how only Ananya understands his love towards poetry and art, a fact that his family never got to know about him. While he is not a spineless man, Rohit comes across as a selfish person, who prioritises people according to his convenience. On the other hand, Poonam is a perfect homemaker, having dedicated her entire life to her family. You feel sorry for her as she was never at fault, and relieved when you see her find her own identity in the later episodes of the show. As Poonam puts its, ‘divorce is like cancer, it teaches people to live before death’. She starts enjoying her drinks and goes on a holiday with friends and even comes out as a mature individual, who accepts her husband’s wife with utmost grace.

But your heart goes out to Ananya, who tries hard to build her own home from the shattered pieces of Rohit-Poonam’s relationship. While our conditioning always makes us blame the other woman, when her friends tell Ananya that had Rohit and Poonam not drifted apart, she would have never got a chance to step in, you realise that she is not completely at fault. There are times when you actually wish she leaves Rohit and focuses on the other men in her life, especially Mr. Somani played by her Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi co-star Apoorva Agnihotri. She tries hard to please Rohit’s family and strike a balance, sacrificing her desires to make her man happy. In the end, when she decides to leave Rohit to focus on her life’s bigger goals, rather feeling sorry for the man, you instead feel relieved for her.

Not everything is perfect and we too found our share of glitches. While Ronit and Mona are perfect for the roles, you slightly feel awkward when you see them talk about sex and lust, or even making out. But hats off to the actors for pulling it off so convincingly. Also, why do Mona and Rohit not make their wedding legal even after staying together for a year? Were the duo always contemplating leaving each other?

Neena Gupta, who made Saans years back, once again aces the job of projecting the real face of relationships with this drama. Overall, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a heartbreaking story of love and pain, with moments of happiness and celebration, just like life!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd