Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain first impression: The Mona Singh and Ronit Roy show leaves you with many questions about relationships

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain starring Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli streams on AltBalaji. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain starring Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli streams on AltBalaji.

More than two decades ago, Neena Gupta came up with a show called Saans which delved into the life of a married woman and the hardships she goes through when she comes to face the reality of her husband cheating on her. Back then, the audience accepted the concept of the show. But soon Indian television moved to the typical melodrama involving kitchen politics and saas-bahu fights which were nowhere close to reality. The shows of the 2000s moved the television watching audience far from the progressive content and gave them the bad habit of the regressive shows.

But with Neena Gupta’s comeback, Indian audience can expect a web series that once again touches upon real problems of life which are easier to relate with. Alt Balaji’s latest offering Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai is the story of Rohit Mehra (Ronit Roy) who has been married to Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) for twenty years but has fallen out of love with her. He has found love in his interior designer Ananya Sharma (Mona Singh). After hiding the secret for three years, his “dirty secret” is revealed and he is seen struggling with his own wishes, his responsibilities as a father of two daughters, his duties towards his wife and the ‘other woman’ of his life, who for him is his everything.

Mona Singh plays the role of an interior designer in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Mona Singh plays the role of an interior designer in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Until now only four episodes of the web series have been released, and you are already introduced to the multidimensional personality of its characters, who at some point demand your sympathy and at other instances leaves you filled with resentment for them. Ronit Roy’s character hasn’t left his family and still feels a sense of responsibility towards his wife (Gurdeep) of twenty years. Seeing him juggle between his wishes and duties, makes you empathetic towards him but at the same time when you see him running away from a conversation with his wife leaving her devastated, you want him to confront the truth.

Watch | Trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Mona as Ananya Sharma is a character who portrays complex human emotions. She understands Rohit’s love for his daughters but at the same time, she wants him to tell his wife about their relationship. She gives him the leeway of returning to his wife every night but laments the fact that she cannot be open about her relationship in front of the world. She is ready for no compromise at work but in personal space, she is a much weaker woman. Gurdeep Kohli as Poonam and Rohit’s wife may appear to be a typical homemaker but she is not conservative in her approach. She is an authoritative mother but a submissive wife.

Mona Singh and Ronit Roy in a still of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Mona Singh and Ronit Roy in a still of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai is supported by a strong cast in Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli but in the first episode you end up getting disappointed with brilliant performers like Ronit and Mona who seem to be putting a lot of effort in emoting the feelings of their characters. Eventually, in the following episodes, the two actors get back into their elements. While Ronit at moments reminds you of Mr Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mona reflects the traits of her iconic role Jassi of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. Gurdeep Kohli is the one who stuns you as she comes out as a strong woman not for herself but for her two daughters.

Over the four episodes, the script written by Neena Gupta keeps you hooked to the web series. Considering how every character is sketched, you are inquisitive to know how each one of them will react in a given situation. The background score is the one that suits the situation and hasn’t been overdone. The plot of the show might seem similar and predictable but the treatment makes it different from other shows which have been made on infidelity.

The first four episodes of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain have left us curious to know what turn will Rohit Mehra’s life take. Will he choose his love over his family? Will he give up everything he has earned until now? Will Ananya leave Rohit after seeing him struggling with his guilt?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd