Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai actor Manraj Singh: Sharing screen space with Ronit Roy was a dream come true for me

While some patted Ekta Kapoor’s back for taking on an unusual topic in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, many claimed the web series promoted infidelity. However, actor Manraj Singh, who is seen playing the character of Arya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, praised Ekta’s move. While he mentioned that infidelity is not cool, he reiterated that it is a reality which is unspoken and hidden.

“When I read the script, I felt that this could happen to anyone. But what makes the web series different is the fact that it talks about it. He (Ronit’s character) is mentioning to his wife that he has fallen out of love and wants to marry someone else. That is very mature about the series. In reality, you would not see people accepting an extramarital affair because it would become a messy situation. It is the same in the series too but he is coming out in open and starting a conversation. Also, I do think it is unfair to the woman who has given her everything to this man and been a dedicated wife and mother for decades but the least she deserves is to know,” quipped Manraj Singh.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai is about a middle-aged married man Rohit (Ronit Roy), who falls in love outside his marriage. The stellar actor is joined by two leading ladies of television Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli, who play the other woman and the wife, respectively.

Manraj feels blessed to have shared the screen space with all three of them. In fact, he said apart from the subject, Ronit Roy is the reason why he chose to do Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

“Yes, for me there were two things which made me want to be part of this series. The subject and the actors – Ronit and Mona. I knew Ronit is an actor who brings seriousness to his character. I really like him. I adore his performances, be it in films or television. Sharing the screen space with him was like a dream come true for me. I learned a lot from him,” said the Romil and Jugal actor.

He continued that he was very excited to work with Ronit. “I was not nervous but yes very excited. I wanted to see their process of acting, know them as a person and take some inputs as an actor. I was looking forward to everything. The fact that they are so accommodating for newbies is really impressive. I shared the screen space with Ronit. He is always proactive in helping. Working with him was quite organic. He does not overpower or show that he has been in the industry for decades. He made me feel really comfortable,” added Manraj.

Manraj Singh plays Arya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. Arya is the boyfriend of Bani, who is the elder daughter of Ronit’s character. Talking about his character, the actor said, “Arya is someone Bani trusts and loves. He loves her and wants to get married. But Bani’s decision to get married is only on the basis of taking revenge on her father. She is not sure but is still taking the step. Arya is her support. She knows he can fall back on him. Her reaction to her dad’s affair brings Arya in the picture.”

Manraj also hopes Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai gives courage to people to come out and accept the reality. “If the person is truly not happy in the marriage, it is better to speak and get done with it. People might not like the truth but it should be confronted.”

