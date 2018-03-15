With Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, I am starting my second innings: Gurdeep Kohli

Gurdeep Kohli started her career in 2007 with Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. Gurdeep Kohli started her career in 2007 with Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.

Television actors Gurdeep Kohli, who will be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, says she is looking forward to her fresh journey in a new medium which allows storytelling with a modern outlook.

Gurdeep started her career in 2007 with Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, which gave her instant popularity. Thereafter, she acted in various television series like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Kasamh Se, Diya Aur Baati Hum and hosted cookery shows like Bacha Party and ABC (All ‘Bout Cooking). However, her strong presence was missing in a daily soap.

Asked why she chose a web series over a TV series this time, Gurdeep told IANS: “Well, it has been 7 years that I have not acted as a leading lady in a long-running fictional TV show, and I had a reason for that.

“I wanted to get married and have kids. So I did that and spending time with kids was a beautiful phase. Now with this show, I am starting my second innings and hopefully, I will get a great response.”

The story of ALT Balaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, which also features Ronit Roy and Mona Singh, revolves around a married couple and how the involvement of another woman in their relationship breaks their marriage.

Giving an insight into the character she plays in the show, Gurdeep said: “I am playing a housewife in the show and I do not see my character as a regressive one. For me, the parameter of being regressive and progressive in very subjective under a certain situation.

“People who are staying home and taking care of their family are as progressive as the lady who is focusing on her career and growing in professional life.

“I do not think it is regressive to work on a broken marriage. My character in the show named Punam is working towards keeping the family together. She is letting the relationship between her and her husband because the man is also caring for their children and family.

“For me, progressive is the one who takes the right decision by breaking the norms.”

According to Gurdeep, the digital platform explores many stories with a modern outlook, unlike television.

“I am really thankful for getting a role like this for my comeback show because when I heard the story, I was blown away. The digital platform is one of the great things that has happened to the entertainment business where the opportunity of storytelling with a modern outlook to new age subjects – human relationship, social issues and many other things, that has grown. So I do think it is a great opportunity for all actors.”

Gurdeep also had a brush with the big screen when she featured in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Rowdy Rathore.

Asked if she is interested to explore the world of cinema more, she said: “You know, around seven to eight years ago, television actors were not largely accepted in cinema. But it is happening now.

“Earlier when I approached people for working in films, one of the common things that we used to hear was, ‘Your face is overexposed in TV. We are looking for fresh face’. So you know how the scene was back then. However, I think now things are changing and hopefully, I will work in films now.”

