The trailer of Viu’s new web series Kaushiki promises a thrilling ride

Starring Rannvijay Singha and Sayani Gupta, Viu’s Kaushiki explores the dark side of a group of friends. Starring Rannvijay Singha and Sayani Gupta, Viu’s Kaushiki explores the dark side of a group of friends.

Starring Sayani Gupta and Rannvijay Singha in pivotal roles, Viu’s new web series is the story of a group of friends whose adventurous lives are seen through the eyes of their new friend Kaushiki (Sayani). Their lives are all about the parties that are fueled by alcohol but they are hiding some deep, dark secrets.

One of them is trying to earn some big bucks by smuggling drugs. Others are planning to earn big money by investing in a suspicious business proposal. Their lives change after their car hits a guy on a motorcycle and a cop (Rannvijay) comes in to investigate the matter.

Sharing her thoughts about the show, Sayani Gupta said, “The script of Kaushiki really excited me as it gave me a chance to innovate. The series has a great ensemble and it was great fun shooting with all of them. The trailer is out and I am really looking forward to its launch. Hope people enjoy watching me as Kaushiki as much as I enjoyed enacting it.”

Watch the trailer of Kaushiki here:

Actor Namit Das, who plays DK on the show, shared, “Some stories are so impeccable that you just can’t say a No, and Kaushiki was one of them. Without reading the script, I happily said a Yes because the gist of the story itself was so riveting. I have enjoyed every moment of shoot schedule for this series and I hope the audience love our performance in it as well.

Actor Omkar Kapoor, who was seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, plays an important role in Kaushiki. He shared, “Kaushiki is exceptionally amazing script and Ankush’s character was a great role to play as he’s got hidden secrets like the others as well. Right from the direction to the selection of actors, everything was just apt. I am sure the viewers will be in for a treat with Kaushiki as it promises to engage the masses with its spellbinding twisted storyline.”

Kaushiki premieres on April 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd