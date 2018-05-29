Kaushiki director Suparn Varma: Digital is the best platform to experiment with thriller and horror

Suparn Varma talks about his latest show, Kaushiki. Suparn Varma talks about his latest show, Kaushiki.

Content on the go is the current fad. And with a sea of web shows available, it really gets difficult to find a loyal audience. While it’s not easy to decipher the secret to success, Viu’s latest show Kaushiki seems to have struck a chord with the audience because of its nail-biting storyline and grey-shaded characters. The credit for making the series a success goes to director Suparn Varma, who recently interacted with indianexpress.com about the show.

Suparn started the conversation by sharing how web series need to be pacier and each episode has to end on a cliffhanger. We thus asked him if that’s the reason why there are such few thrillers in the digital space. “Yes it is one of the reasons but primarily if you do not have a good script, you shouldn’t even attempt thrillers. It’s really a challenge to keep the pace and mood bang on. This is why more people try romance and interpersonal relationships as the theme. But I truly enjoy the genre, there’s a certain rush to it,” shared Suparn in an exclusive chat with us.

With Kaushiki airing weekly, we asked if it helps keep the curiousity of the audience. “We started with four episodes to keep them hooked and post that it’s been an episode a week. So the sixth episode got delayed for a couple of hours and in that time, I was bombarded with messages about it. That’s never happened before and we knew we have done something right (smiles). The time gap has helped in setting up the right mood.”

Also Read | Kaushiki actor Rajeev Siddhartha: All of us have a side that we don’t want to expose to the world

The show has multiple characters involved adding to the high-octane suspense and Suparn shared that he enjoys doing it. “That’s my favourite thing, to take a lot of things, throw them in the air and then juggle it. That’s the magic trick and for me filmmaking is a magic trick. As for thrillers, it’s not the multiple characters but how you keep it all together. You need to constantly surprise your audience and keep them on the edge,” he added.

While Suparn has aced the horror genre in movies, we asked him if the digital medium makes for a good medium for the same. Without even a thought he quipped, “Of course, I think digital medium is a great platform for horror. When in theatres, you cannot get the right mood as people make noises and talk but when you are alone, watching it on your phone; that gives the chill. So I think it’s a great medium and more horror and thrillers should be made.” Suparn concluded by saying that he has few other projects on the pipeline, out of which he is also writing one.

Also Read | Five reasons to watch Rannvijay Singha-Sayani Gupta’s Kaushiki

Kaushiki stars Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das, and Rajeev Siddhartha among more. It streams on Viu, with new episodes every Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd