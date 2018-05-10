Kaushiki actor Rajeev Siddhartha: All of us have a side that we don’t want to expose to the world

Web series Kaushiki stars Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das and Rajeev Siddhartha. Web series Kaushiki stars Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das and Rajeev Siddhartha.

A few years back, the thought of web series would have seemed risky. Cut back to present day, with the biggest of names getting involved, the digital medium has found its own stand. Also, with the liberty to experiment with different genres, the audience is completely hooked on to the shows. One of them is the latest release Kaushiki that streams on Viu. With names like Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das, Rajeev Siddhartha, the series has opened to a positive response owing to its thrilling storyline.

Indianexpress.com sat down for an exclusive chat with Rajeev, who plays Mrityunjay in the show, to talk about the series, his journey and more.

While Rajeev Siddhartha is an MBA in real life, his character in the show is seen pursuing the course. When we asked him if he has any other connection with his on-screen avatar, the young actor laughed to share, “Well yes, that’s a huge similarity. Mrityunjay is a go-getter and if he has aimed at getting something, he will do what it takes to achieve it. That’s common between us but I will never go to the extent of harming someone or having any malicious thoughts. So there lies the difference.”

With the show having a stellar star cast, we wondered if there was any apprehension on his part of sharing the screen time. “Absolutely not. I knew there are a lot of characters but each one has its own story, it’s own graph. When I heard the story, I quite liked the character and I had no issue with the screen time getting divided between us. It actually never crossed my mind. For me, I loved the script and with very few thrillers on the web, it was a good offer for me,” remarked the actor.

The viewers of Kaushiki will be left shocked by the kind of secrets each character tries to hide. Kaushiki (Sayani) has been shown dead and through the show, she shares how her friends who’ve always been sweet to her are not so nice actually. Rajeev, on his part, believes that every human being has a secret side to themselves as he said, “There’s always a side that we don’t want to expose or share with general acquaintance or friends. We always try to put our best face and foot forward in front of others. But yes, there’s few who have some extremely shocking secrets which you might not have imagined. I have had a couple of encounters where I was stunned to know the other side of people.”

The actor has been part of movies like Dil Dosti Etc, Jolly LLB, TV show 24 and also played the lead in ALTBalaji’s Romil and Juggal. Stating that for him medium is not a priority, he wants to focus on digital and film. “I will do television only if I get some good finite series but for now I want to focus on movies. The web world has also expanded, and with no censor, there’s much more creative liberty, and that makes it quite exciting.”

Rajeev is also actively involved in theatre and when asked if he finds any difference performing on stage and in front of the camera, he stated, “Not really, as actors, you need to be honest to your character. But yes, working with theatre, you tend to work more on your role. I was really ragged on sets for preparing my scenes but all in fun.”

Talking about fun, the actor gives credits to director Suparn Varma for bringing an infectious energy on sets. “That man is something. Even when we had late night shifts, he would be jumping with excitement and energy, even at 4 in the morning. That kind of helped the entire team perform better. And being a young star cast, we really enjoyed shooting together.”

You can watch Kaushiki every Friday on Viu.

