Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2 trailer: Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor are back with their love and hate relationship

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’s Tripura Sundari Nagarajan (Tipsy) aka Sakshi Tanwar and Kunal Khanna aka Ram Kapoor are back with their endless banter and this time they seem to have bigger and better reasons to fight. What’s different in the second season of this AltBalaji web series is the love which has come knocking at the most inappropriate time in the lives of its lead characters. While in the previous season we saw Ram and Sakshi’s characters fighting because of their own flaws, in the new season, there are people (Tipsy’s mother, her ex-lover, Kunal’s ex-wife, his daughter) and circumstances which add complications to Ekta Kapoor backed love story.

The trailer of much-awaited Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2 has been released by AltBalaji and the story of the web series seems to pick up from where it ended in the first season. The new entrant in this season is Sameer Kochhar, who plays Sakshi’s ex-love Palash. The anchor turned actor has played the third angle in Sakshi and Ram’s love story earlier in Ekta Kapoor’s much-loved show Bade Acche Lagte Hain too. Sameer was last seen playing Nimrat Kaur’s love interest in another AltBalaji web series The Test Case.

From the looks of it, the second season seems to be another typical Ekta Kapoor drama but Ram and Sakshi’s chemistry is one which pulls you to the web series. Though they start on a rough note but by the end of the trailer we see them finding solace in each other’s company. Also, the supporting cast including Farida Venkat, Tanvi Vyas and Kavi Shastri look convincing. The date when the series will start streaming hasn’t been revealed yet.

