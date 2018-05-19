Karan Johar on the star power of Salman Khan: I probably will go to watch Race 3 instead of Lust Stories

Karan Johar was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming Netflix film, Lust Stories. Karan Johar was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming Netflix film, Lust Stories.

Directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee launched the trailer of their upcoming Netflix film, Lust Stories on Friday. Lust Stories is an anthology of four stories told by four film directors: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Akash Thosar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor and Neil Bhoopalam.

Lust Stories is releasing on Netflix on June 15, and Race 3 starring Salman Khan is also releasing on the same day. On this clash, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was asked whether Lust Stories has the power and lust to overpower Salman Khan’s Race 3. On this KJo said, “Of course not! Salman Khan is on a different platform. He is the big master of mainstream Indian cinema.”

“Race 3 is going to be a humongous film. It is a franchise film and it is a totally different film with a totally different syntax. We are not competing with him”, he added.

Johar further stated how he doesn’t have the ability to fight with Salman, the hero of Indian mass audience. He said, “We do not have that ability to fight with Salman or Race 3. We are actually very happy four filmmakers, who have made a tiny little film for which we are grateful to Netflix. We don’t have right to compete with the magnitude of Salman. I probably will go to watch Race 3 instead of Lust Stories on June 15.”

Zoya Akhtar earlier said in a statement, “Viewers today demand freedom in how they consume entertainment and since our stories have evolved to reflect modern sensibilities, so should the medium. It’s very exciting to make my Netflix debut with this film, and I can’t wait to see how a world audience receives it.”

