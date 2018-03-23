Joel Edgerton joins Timothee Chalamet in Netflix film The King

Joel Edgerton was recently seen in The Red Sparrow. Joel Edgerton was recently seen in The Red Sparrow.

Actor Joel Edgerton has joined the cast of Netflix’s The King. The Red Sparrow star was already on board the project as he co-penned the script with David Michod, who is also directing the film, reported Variety.

This is the third collaboration between Edgerton and Michod, who had earlier worked together on the films, Animal Kingdom (2010) and The Rover (2014).

Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet is also aboard the project, playing the role of King Henry V of England.

The film is a modern Shakespearean adaptation and follows a young, disgraced prince who inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff (Edgerton).

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Liz Watts, Edgerton and Michod are the producers on the project.

The project seems massive considering the inclusion of talents such as Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Interstellar and Lady Bird), David Michod (War Machine, Animal Kingdom), Joel Edgerton (The Gift, The Great Gatsby) and having the likes of Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner as the producers.



The King is based on the heroics of Henry V who is one of the most renowned kings in English history. In 1415, Henry embarked on war with France in the ongoing Hundred Years’ War (1337–1453) between the two nations. His military successes culminated in his famous victory at the Battle of Agincourt (1415) and saw him come close to conquering France.

Nevertheless, the show is a modern adaptation of the Shakespearean play on Henry V. It will be interesting to see how Joel and David bring out this classic tale in a modern way. Production of The King is expected to begin this June.

