Jessica Jones season 2 trailer: Kristen Ritter digs deep into her tormented past

Marvel has released the first trailer for the second installment of its Netflix series Jessica Jones, giving us a fresh look into one of TV’s most loved female superheroes. The first teaser hit the internet in December but this 2-minute-long clip gives us more insights into what to expect from the show when it returns on March 8.

JJ’s second season will have the super investigator search for her own origin story. The trailer opens with Kristen Ritter’s character gulping whiskey shots while brooding over flashbacks of her family dying in a car accident. While Jess does come to realise that she was brought back from the dead through some ‘horrific experiments’ and that her powers are just a side-effect, it also revealed to the viewers that there are others like her. The bigger question is if there are more superhumans around, will they be on Jessica’s side, or are they new enemies for her to face?

The second season also picks up where first season of The Defenders (Netflix’s very own The Avengers counterpart) left. She has a new super-killer reputation to live up to and she just can’t slip away to investigating weird crime stories in the shadows. Jessica also gets a new sidekick with Racheal Taylor’s Trish Walker. “Jessica might not want a sidekick but she needs one,” says Taylor in the trailer. In the last season, we saw Jessica’s longtime friend get some intense self-defense training.

But like old friends, old enemies are also resurfacing. Although he was killed by Jess in the last season, The Purple Man aka Kilgrave is also back to the scene in some crooked way. As we see in the closing sequence, a pair of hands are slow-clapping at Jessica while the setting is lit in purple.

