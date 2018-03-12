Jessica Jones Season 2 review: David Tennant is missed, but the show’s darker tone makes for a delicious watch

Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ second season struggles to find a new bad guy Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ second season struggles to find a new bad guy

Melissa Anne Rosenberg’s Jessica Jones recently returned with a new season, and to cut straight to the chase, ‘No, it doesn’t disappoint’. Marvel’s superhero series’ second season takes time to pick up the pace, but when it does, it shines.

There are moments in Season 2 which makes you think, ‘Oh, this might just be a tad bit better than the last season’. Jessica venting in her anger management class, the big reveal of her black leather jacket which she won’t quit and the name of her agency, Alias. There are also sweet and tender moments of our heroine and her first love, bittersweet. And then comes a twist on Spiderman’s Uncle Ben’s iconic line, ‘With great power, comes great responsibility’. A character called Whizzer says in the show, “With great power, comes great mental illness”.

And here’s one of the best things about the second season, Kilgrave returns. But not in the way you are thinking, or maybe you are headed in the right direction. Either way, Kilgrave is still dead. Very much so. But he haunts and hunts Jessica in the only way he can. They banter, she calls him names; all the good stuff from the first season. As much as you hate Kilgrave for what he is, you cannot help but admire how deliciously good David Tennant is as the twisted and sarcastic bad guy. In fact, you don’t realise how much you’ve missed the character until he makes his appearance in Episode 11, Three Lives and Counting.

We also have a potential new bad girl, who is stronger and older than Jessica. Her actual reveal in the show is something of a shocker, which is always good. She (who will not be named) is a mindless killer who will go to any extent to achieve her end. On the other hand, our titular character is angrier than before, if it were possible, and she channels that anger into uncovering the truth about her past, which connects her with the bad gal in more ways than one.

Jessica Jones Season 2 continues to raise pertinent questions about mental health. Malcolm, Trish and Jeri Hogarth battle their own set of demons. The second season is a lot darker, we see a considerable use of drugs by some important characters, and there is some gore too, not the Tarantino-level-of-bloodshed, but it exists nonetheless.

The finale of this season might just be better than the finale of the first one. Just a notch, but it matters. We learn something cool about the sidekick Trish. Malcolm and Hogarth join hands to form something exciting, and Jessica struggles to find a new future after her plans for the old one goes haywire. Let’s just put it this way – Melissa Anne Rosenberg’s show hits more than it misses the mark.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd