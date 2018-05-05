Despite sexual harassment allegations, Jeffrey Tambor will return for Arrested Development Season 5

A still from Arrested Development. A still from Arrested Development.

Jeffrey Tambor, who left the Amazon TV series Transparent following sexual harassment accusations, will be back for the fifth season of popular comedy series Arrested Development. Tambor had denied all the accusations, and many had wondered whether he will be included in the latest season of the long-running series. Tambor had said, “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me.”

Arrested Development is widely considered as one of the funniest shows of all time. After being cancelled by its original network Fox, in 2006, Arrested Development found a new home with Netflix, where its fourth season began streaming from 2013. According to Variety, “The cast of Arrested Development has voiced their support of their co-star, with David Cross telling a local New York newspaper, “I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him. From the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them.” Tambor plays the role of George Bluth Sr in the hit series. Meanwhile, Netflix has released season 4 in the proper chronological format instead of individual episodes focusing on specific characters.

It seems the accusations against Jeffrey Tambor were not deemed serious as Kevin Spacey was fired from their high-profile political thriller series House of Cards after many men and women accused him of sexual misconduct. These allegations surfaced after The New York Times and The New Yorker did exposes detailing accusations against Harvey Weinstein after which countless women came forward to speak up about their experiences. Several other bigwigs of American cinema and television like Dustin Hoffman were also accused.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd