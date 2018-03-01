It Happened in Hong Kong trailer: This Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar web series promises to be a rom-com with a twist

Viu’s It Happened in Hong Kong premieres on March 9. Viu’s It Happened in Hong Kong premieres on March 9.

Viu, the online streaming platform, is increasingly become popular and with a lot of new web series on their portal, Viu aims to capture the booming market with their content. Viu’s upcoming web series It Happened in Hong Kong is another attempt in the same direction.

Starring Aahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame and Amol Parashar of Tripling fame, this web series is the story of two Indians who meet on a trip to Hong Kong and decide to explore the country together.

The trailer of the web series is out and it looks like the two strangers develop a friendship on the trip but it is short-lived as they are hiding secrets from each other.

Talking about her upcoming series, Aahana Kumra commented, “Working on It Happened in Hong Kong was an amazing experience. I’ve always loved to travel. When I heard the script and got to know it will be shot in Hong Kong, I jumped on the opportunity as I have never been to Hong Kong. I had an incredible time working with Lakshya and Amol, they both are truly amazing people to work with. I have been wanting to work with Amol since a while as we’ve known each other from theatre and this seemed liked the perfect opportunity.”

Amol Parashar said, “I haven’t ever done a solo trip and was very excited when I got to hear about this project. We had a wonderful time shooting in Hong Kong and I must say that city is beautiful to its core. Our director Lakshya has done complete justice to the shoot as he brought out the best in me. It was the first time I was shooting with Aahana and she is super fun to work with. I hope our viewers enjoy watching us as much as we enjoyed shooting it.”

The web series will release on March 9 with new episodes dropping in every Friday.

